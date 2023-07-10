Menahga Finns celebrate midsummer
The Menahga Midsummer Celebration was held July 7-9, 2023.
Menahga Midsummer Celebration offered food, drink, music and merriment over the weekend.
The annual event is organized by the Menahga Civic and Commerce Association.
Gloria Markkula reported that 15 gallons of blueberry ice cream were dished up within two hours at the Menahga Historical Museum.
There were about 60 entries in the Menahga Midsummer Celebration’s grand parade, according to Mayor Liz Olson.
This year’s grand marshal was the entire Class of 2023, which had the honor of being Menahga High School’s 100th graduating class.
A host of fire engines participated, hailing from Menahga, Wolf Lake, Park Rapids and Sebeka. The Sebeka and New York Mills marching bands entertained, while the Birak Shrine Club of Fergus Falls sped through in their tiny cars and wearing fezzes.
Royalty from Sebeka, Nimrod and Wolf Lake waved to the crowd.
Menahga crowned new royalty on Friday night. Miss Menahga 2023 is Erica Johnson and Little Miss Menahga is Emma Graham. Kaylee Bergquist and Finley Lusti were named Little Miss Princesses.
Other Menahga Midsummer events included an art and crafts fair, horseshoe tourney, youth fishing derby, baseball tournament, antique car show and live music.
The St. Urho Run/Walk celebrated its 42nd anniversary this year.
Fireworks blasted off at dusk on Saturday.
Bev Trimble won the Polaris Ranger in Sunday’s raffle drawing. Other winners were
Trent Berttunen ($1,000), Carol Waaraniemi ($750), Jon Kangas ($500) and Brent Haataja ($250).
