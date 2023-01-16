Menahga Family Fishing Derby delivers more turkeys than fish
More than 500 people attended, but only 14 fish were caught on Saturday, Jan. 14 on Spirit Lake.
Fish were AWOL, but nevertheless, families enjoying the Menahga Family Fishing Derby were plentiful.
Sponsored by the Menahga Civic and Commerce Association (C&C), the annual event was held Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Spirit Lake public access.
More than 500 people attended. Entry was a $5 raffle ticket.
In addition to more than $15,000 in raffle prizes, the Menahga C&C handed out door prizes throughout the afternoon.
Twenty-five turkeys were supposed to be awarded to the first 25 fish entered, but only 14 fish were caught. Raffle tickets were randomly pulled to give away the poultry. Miles Kiphuth of Park Rapids, who purchased $500 worth of tickets, nabbed the most turkeys – five – in the drawing.
No one was more excited to win a frozen gobbler than Jameson Morris, 4, of Detroit Lakes.
“I can’t wait to eat it!” he said gleefully as he collected the prize.
“It’s his favorite food,” mom Ally reported.
He participated in the derby with grandpa Jim Huf of Park Rapids and sister Elodie, 6.
Cash prizes went to the largest fish in two categories.
Winners were as follows for the crappie/sunfish/perch category:
- 7th place, Ron Huchel Jr., $25, 0.1-oz. perch
- 6th place, Ron Huchel Sr., $25, 0.2-oz. perch
- 5th place, Jeff Hoffman, $25, 0.4-oz. perch
- 4th place, Ken Pike, $25, 0.6-oz. perch
- 3rd place, Mary Gayle Schmitz, $50, 2.9-oz. perch
- 2nd place, Brian Soukup, $75, 9.1 oz. crappie
- 1st place, Doug Schwartz, $100, 9.6-oz. sunfish
When asked what his secret was, Schwartz replied, “Luck.”
He resides in Sebeka. “We just moved back from Wisconsin. This is the first time I’ve fished in probably 25 years,” Schwartz said. “I won a prize and it’s my birthday, so I won another prize, plus I got a turkey.”
In the northern pike/bass/walleye category, the winners were as follows:
- 7th place, Jody Smith, $25, 14-oz. bass
- 6th place, Darrly Grangroth, $25, 1 lb., 7.3-oz. northern
- 5th place, Travis Brown, $25, 1 lb., 9.5-oz. northern
- 4th place, Dustin Ohm, $25, 1 lb., 12.5-oz. bass
- 3rd place, Sandy McJunkin, $50, 1 lb., 14.9-oz. bass
- 2nd place, Steele Marjama, $75, 2 lb. northern
- 1st place, Dan Harkin, $100, 4 lb., 10.7-oz bass
Menahga C&C member Dave Treinen added that the largest fish caught is “still swimming in the lake for next year.”
Treinen delivered cash prizes to anglers along with son Nick and Menahga Elementary Principal Margaux Hylla.
McJunkin walked away with $500 in cash for the third largest fish.
Angie Erickson of Menahga won the grand raffle prize, a 2023 Ice Castle Fish House.
At the conclusion of the day, Dave asked Hylla what she thought.
“I absolutely love this and this community,” she replied. “Thank you for having me here today.”