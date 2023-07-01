Menahga drafting new ATV, golf cart use ordinance

A 2010 resolution by the Menahga City Council clashes with an ordinance banning ATVs within city limits.

The 13-year-old resolution, which included a map of allowed road use, was not properly incorporated into the city’s code.

RELATED ARTICLES:





At the council’s June 26 meeting, Menahga Police Chief Amy Lane proposed drafting an ordinance similar to Sebeka’s.

She worked with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on different types of ATVS and the state laws governing them.

The Sebeka ordinance regulates the use of ATVs, snowmobiles and golf carts.

ADVERTISEMENT

It requires someone wishing to operate a motorized golf cart on a public roadway to obtain a permit from the police department. Each cart must have its own one-year permit. The city will set a permit fee.

All vehicles are inspected by the police department during the permit application. Lane explained this ensures that the cart has everything it should, like insurance, mufflers, rearview mirrors, etc.

Lane didn’t agree with the routes on the 2010 map.

“A majority of these are alleyways, and I think the problem we’re going to run into with alleyways is that some of them are dirt. We’re going to get dust complaints. Or if it rained, we’re going to have alleyways torn up,” she said.

She recommended allowing golf carts, snowmobiles and ATVs on all city streets, with the exception of State Hwy. 71 and State Hwy. 87.

State law allows Class 1 ATVs to ride either in the ditch, but Class 2 ATVs must operate on the extreme right side of the road, unless there is a designated trail in the ditch, Lane pointed out.

Menahga police officers will allow brief access via the trunk highways, to get to a gas station or eat, as long as drivers are respectful and going slowly, Lane said.

She also suggested prohibiting operation between midnight and 6 a.m. “Honestly, if anyone is riding an ATV or side-by-side at the time, it won’t amount to anything good.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She noted that driving under the influence is against the law.

Speeds will be limited to 30 mph or less.

Council consensus was for Lane and administrative technician Jensine Kurtti to prepare an ordinance, which the city planning and zoning committee will review. Kurtti anticipated the council will review the proposed ordinance in August. A public hearing will be required before its adoption.

In related business, Lane said that nuisance letters were mailed to property owners who need to clean up their yards.

In order to issue administrative citations for traffic offenses, Lane said the city needs to hire a hearing officer. She noted that Sebeka and Verndale write these citations.

Kurtti said the officer is needed for those who wish to pay for an appeal rather than pay the fine.

