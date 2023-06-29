Menahga delivers new comprehensive plan

Since 2017, Menahga’s city planning and zoning commission has been slaving over an updated comprehensive plan.

Their hard work came to fruition on Monday, June 26 when the Menahga City Council approved the 158-page document.

The last time the city revised its comprehensive plan was 2012.

At a June 12 council meeting, administrative technician Jensine Kurtti explained, “We added a few things, like short-term rentals – that we’ll allow them with guidelines.”

The plan addresses enforcement of public land, encroachment in alleys and nuisance properties.

It also lays out goals and strategies for housing, natural environments, parks and open spaces, business and industry, recreation and tourism, historical and cultural heritage and quality of life.

Kurtti said the 2023 plan has the latest statistics, 2020 U.S. Census data and a 2020 Wadena County Housing Study. “Plus, we inserted our land use map,” she said.

It also contains snowmobile and ATV maps, along with the city’s water and sewer line schematics. “It’s a really good document,” Kurtti said. “It’s a good tool.”

The council tabled approval until June 26 to allow council members to read through the plan.

Betty Thomsen, a consultant for the city, praised Kurtti for her “hours and hours of research alone.”

The council applauded Kurtti.

Administrative citations

The council also approved an updated public nuisance ordinance and general penalty ordinance.

Kurtti explained the new language gives the city more “teeth” by allowing the Menahga Police Department or authorized city officials to issue administrative citations for violations of city code.

The amended general penalty ordinance states, “While criminal fines and penalties have been the most frequent enforcement method, there are certain negative consequences for both the city and the accused. The delay inherent in the criminal system does not ensure prompt resolution. Citizens resent being labeled as criminals for violations of administrative regulations … Accordingly, the city council finds the use of administrative citations and the imposition of civil penalties is legitimate and a necessary alternative method of enforcement.”

An administrative offense is now subject to a civil penalty of up to $2,000.

The ordinance outlines the process when an offense has occurred. First, the city will serve the violator an order to correct, or compliance letter, with an imposed civil fine.

The violator may contest the citation by requesting a hearing, in writing, within 10 days.

If the penalty is paid and the code violation corrected, no further action will be taken.

If payment is made, but not a correction, another citation may be issued.

If the violator does not respond at all, the civil penalty may be assessed to the property.

The council updated the city fee schedule to include a public nuisance administrative citation.

The penalty is $75 per citation, per day of noncompliance.