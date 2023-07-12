Menahga City Administrator resigns
Lacey Erickson's announcement followed a June 30 performance evaluation by the Menahga City Council.
Menahga City Administrator Lacey Erickson is resigning, effective Aug. 2.
Her announcement followed a June 30 performance evaluation by the Menahga City Council.
Mayor Liz Olson read summaries of five evaluations at the July 10 city council meeting, which included Greenwood Connections Administrator Laura Ahlf, Menahga Police Chief Amy Lane, Northbound Spirits Manager Heather Shepersky, Deputy Clerk Dustyne Hewitt and Erickson.
Olson reported that Ahlf and Lane “met or exceeded expectations.” Shepersky “met expectations.” Erickson’s performance “did not meet expectations,” while for Hewitt “It is not entirely clear the deputy clerk’s performance was satisfactory in all competency areas, and thus, it does not appear any conclusions were reached.”
Erickson was hired as city administrator/clerk/treasurer on Jan. 30. She was previously hired as the deputy clerk on Sept. 7, 2022.
The council agreed to advertise the job opening for city clerk/treasurer, with pay commensurate to experience.
In other business, the council did this:
- Approved a new labor contract with Teamster Local Union 346, effective Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2025. They also approved a memorandum of understanding that places the bargaining unit’s employees within the city’s base pay structure (step and wage rate). Erickson explained that the biggest change was incorporating the city’s eight-step wage scale.
- Discussed the difference between city committees and city representatives. Councilor Jody Bjornson requested more background information and better communication from city representatives, as no minutes are kept at these informal meetings. The council agreed representatives are intended to work out the details and make recommendations, but all decisions must be made by the full council.
- Reviewed an updated drug-testing policy for Greenwood Connections, the city-owned nursing facility. The changes reflect the legalization of recreational cannabis in Minnesota and forbids the use, possession or impairment of cannabis or medical cannabis products by employees. The draft will be discussed at a joint July 31 meeting with the Greenwood Connections Board.
- Approved Howard’s Driveway’s quote of $49,950 to replace Woodside Manor’s asphalt parking lot.
- Learned that Ahlf received interest rate quotes from TruStar Federal Credit Union, Community First Bank and the League of Minnesota Cities’ 4M Fund, which is managed by PMA Financial Network. She opened a new money market account at 4.85% interest at Community First and transferred $800,000 from the operating fund and $1.8 million from the previous money market account into the new account.
- Learned that the city planning and zoning commission adopted an interim 10-foot setback from the rear and the side in residential districts. Several property owners were struggling to place buildings on their properties and the city’s current ordinance was confusing, according to Jake Huebsch of Sourcewell. The city has a contract with Huebsch for his professional planning and zoning services.
- Set a 2024 budget meeting for 5 p.m. on Monday, July 24.
