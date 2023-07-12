Menahga City Administrator resigns

Menahga City Administrator Lacey Erickson is resigning, effective Aug. 2.

Her announcement followed a June 30 performance evaluation by the Menahga City Council.

Mayor Liz Olson read summaries of five evaluations at the July 10 city council meeting, which included Greenwood Connections Administrator Laura Ahlf, Menahga Police Chief Amy Lane, Northbound Spirits Manager Heather Shepersky, Deputy Clerk Dustyne Hewitt and Erickson.

Olson reported that Ahlf and Lane “met or exceeded expectations.” Shepersky “met expectations.” Erickson’s performance “did not meet expectations,” while for Hewitt “It is not entirely clear the deputy clerk’s performance was satisfactory in all competency areas, and thus, it does not appear any conclusions were reached.”

Erickson was hired as city administrator/clerk/treasurer on Jan. 30. She was previously hired as the deputy clerk on Sept. 7, 2022.

The council agreed to advertise the job opening for city clerk/treasurer, with pay commensurate to experience.

In other business, the council did this:

