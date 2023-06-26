Menahga Braves to request exemption from ban on Native nicknames

The Menahga School District will be asking for an exemption to a ban on Indigenous nicknames at public schools.

In May, the Minnesota Legislature passed a law that prohibits the use or adoption of a name, symbol or image referring to an American Indian tribe, individual, custom or tradition to be used as a mascot, logo or team name at most public schools.

There is an exception for schools located within the reservation of a federally recognized tribal nation in Minnesota, with at least 95% of students meeting the state definition of an American Indian student.

The Menahga Braves and Sebeka Warriors fall within the ban.

At a June 21 Menahga School Board meeting, Superintendent Jay Kjos said, “It used to be you would just have to get the neighboring tribe to give you an exception. Now all 11 will have to agree.”

School districts request an exemption from the new law by submitting a written request to all 11 federally recognized tribal nations in Minnesota and the state’s Tribal Nations Education Committee by Sept. 1 of this year.

If any of the parties oppose the exemption by Dec. 15, it is denied, and the school must comply with the law by Sept. 1, 2025.

Kjos proposed crafting a letter and “seeing what happens.”

“I was told it would be next to impossible to get that, but you never know,” he said. “The way I look at the way we use the Braves logo, it’s very proud. There’s nothing derogative about it.”

Kjos said about 13 school districts are affected by the law.

Board chair Andrea Haverinen asked if any state funding would be provided.

“I did not see one cent,” Kjos replied.

Board member Katie Howard asked for a cost estimate to replace the Menahga Braves logo.

Business Manager Kyle Bergrem said, “That’ll be a larger project to look at.”

“It’s a lot,” Kjos said.

Haverinen noted the district’s effort in recent years to brand itself –on T-shirts, door plates, chairs, rugs, the marquee, website, gymnasium floor and more.

“All that stuff is still going to exist. It won’t magically disappear,” Haverinen said, pointing out that students will still have clothing with the Braves logo.

Board member Julie Kicker mentioned the district rebranded years ago, changing the logo from a silhouette of an Indigenous head to an “M” and representing the word “brave.”

Haverinen said there isn’t a specific list of words that are banned, but symbols or images that depict Indigenous people, such as feathers, spears or tomahawks, are prohibited.

Social media literacy

The board tabled approving a license agreement with The Social Institute of Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

High School Principal Mike Schmidt recommended the curriculum for grades 7-9, staff and families. It addresses social media, technology use and student experiences.

The three-year program costs more than $10,000.

Kjos commented, “The Surgeon General came out this year saying social media hurts kids. Then we also know the data that 95% of kids are on a smartphone, and parents often don’t know what’s going on.”

The Social Institute provides a parent toolkit. Meanwhile, students learn how to handle cyberbullying, how to discern between good and bad websites/apps and how to disconnect, Kjos said, through weekly or biweekly lessons in a core class.

Board member Dave Treinen questioned whether students without a cell phone would feel left out or find the program irrelevant.

Howard said her children get phones when they’re 16, but they still access the internet through computers.

Kicker argued that social media literacy skills are important to learn before acquiring a smartphone. She said fifth and sixth graders are experiencing cyberbullying. “I worry about our little people, the way the world’s turning.”

The board tabled the curriculum until it could be further reviewed.

The board also met the district’s new elementary principal: Lisa Parrish.

In other business, the they did this:

Approved the purchase of 200 Chromebooks, at $297 each, not to exceed $66,000.

Accepted quotes from Sysco of Sheboygan, Wisc. and Bergstrom Electric of Sebeka for the purchase and installation of a new food service station for the elementary kitchen, not to exceed $33,000. Kjos said it’s expected to last 25 years, which is the current age of the existing station.

Extended a probationary period for Schmidt through the 2023-24 school year. Kjos said that, due to Schmidt’s family medical situation and “under his own integrity,” Schmidt requested the extension. The resolution states, “The administration team is not fully committed to granting Michael T. Schmidt tenure due to improvements that need to be made in the areas of classroom management, directives, and procedures.”

Accepted Clint’s Well Service of Waubun’s quote to fix the irrigation well for the football field, not to exceed $4,500.

Approved teacher contracts with grades 7-12 social worker Allison Schmitz and elementary special education teacher Hannah Bliss. Both begin with the 2023-24 school year.

Renewed the contracts for 2023-24 to the following certified staff: Andria Bristow, Tanya Carney, Abby Hoverson, Sara Humberstone, Paige Pietila, Holly Westad, MacKenzie Zetah, Larry Zadnikar, Emily Huotari, Cory Kapphahn and Shawn Andress.

Accepted letters of resignation from custodians Roger Meyer, effective June 30, and Mark Casey Hand, effective June 6; high school special education teacher Ryan Hill, effective May 25; reading specialist Christine Henry, effective June 30, and elementary special education teacher Kasey Schorn, effective June 15.

Decided to not renew a probationary teaching contract with Amanda Novack, effective June 21.

Approved a joint Spanish teacher agreement with Sebeka School for the 2023-24 school year.

Awarded the sale of a retired 1998 Blue Bird International bus to Scott Skaro for $3,250.

Approved Wade Hukriede as assistant varsity wrestling coach and Amanda Roiko as food service manager.

Approved a project funded by Sourcewell to send Tiffany Besonen to Boston from July 16- 22.

The next regular meeting is 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 17 at the high school media center.

