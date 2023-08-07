Menahga alumni reminisce at centennial

Menahga High School (MHS) celebrated a century of learning.

FIND MORE NEWS IMPORTANT TO YOU





The Menahga All-School Reunion, held Aug. 4-6, included a 100th anniversary program featuring past graduates.

Mayor Liz (Anderson) Olson, who chaired the reunion committee meetings, said the oldest alum to attend the reunion was from the Class of 1947.

Olson and the committee were still calculating the total number of attendees on Monday.

Joyce Karkela graduated from Menahga High School in 1949. She recalled when her fellow classmates invited Superintendent Maynard Hendrickson to join them on Skip Day. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

In his welcoming remarks on Saturday, Superintendent Jason Kjos noted that one student graduated from MHS in 1923. Last spring, 66 seniors received their diplomas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Superintendent Jerry Nesland shared a few of his memories. He worked for the district from 2006 to 2009. He’s currently on the New York Mills City Council.

“There’s three things I always tell young superintendents,” he said. “Look for relationship building, look for finances and look at curriculum.”

Nesland said, “Families are of extraordinary value in this area, and everybody was welcoming, so I enjoyed that, and I still stay in touch with a lot of folks here. I can see so many friendly faces and happy faces, so I’m sure you’re having a great reunion.”

Vickie Paurus from the class of 1971 held a trivia contest. She pointed out that the Menahga School District was organized on July 30, 1891. It was initially Dist. 33 until switching to Dist. 821.

Olson recounted the many changes Menahga School has seen over the years, “beginning with the two-story building in the late 1800s to the three-story, brick building a lot of us attended, together with other additions, to the latest one we’re meeting in today. Did you know high schools didn’t exist in the Menahga area until the 1920s? Students had to attend elsewhere, like Wadena, St. Paul or other cities. The complete consolidation of schools came in 1958 when most of the country schools closed and bus transportation was offered to all of the rural students for the first time.”

The original three-story MHS was dedicated in 1923.

A satellite school in Wolf Lake was maintained for several years, she added.

Mayor Liz Olson escorts Betty (Neal) Samuelson back to her chair after she shares her memories of Wolf Lake School. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Betty (Neal) Samuelson, the last living staff member of Wolf Lake School, shared her fondest memories.

ADVERTISEMENT

She and her husband bought a farm in the area in 1973. She became a school bus driver, and found driving in the winter “a bit scary.”

“I was the first lady bus driver they’d ever had,” Samuelson said.

She also played piano for a Christmas program, then was invited to teach music lessons. When the school closed, her job was transferred to Menahga.

“I enjoyed every moment with the kids, and the music,” she said. “It’s still fresh in my mind.”

In 1998, Samuelson was honored as Minnesota Paraprofessional of the Year. She retired that year.

Jerry Nesland, a former superintendent, spoke of the community's strong emphasis on families. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Olson explained that school enrollment grew in the 1990s. The Menahga School District averaged about 735 students in preK through 12th grade. That peaked in 2018 when Menahga became the largest school district in the history of Wadena County, surpassing 1,000 students. The COVID-19 pandemic then impacted enrollment.

Carolyn Pulju, class of '51, jokes that she thought it was a cheerleading tryout, not an all-school reunion. Vickie Paurus, class of '71, chuckles at the antics. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Joyce Karkela, a 1949 grad, reminisced about her time at MHS. They didn’t have a high school football team until they were seniors. She recalled a student play, entitled “Love is Too Much Trouble.”

“It was trouble for Mrs. Jacobson, our coach. She had a girl with a Finnish accent that had to learn to speak with a southern drawl,” Karkela said, drawing laughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thirty-one classmates graduated in 1949, she said, and nine are still living.

Tim and Tom Ellingson, from the class of 1979, sing the national anthem. One of their two brothers joined them later in the program to croon acapella. The Ellingsons had a barbershop quartet called "Brothers in Harmony." Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Paurus read outloud a letter by Carolyn (Hepokosky) Pulju from the class of 1951. “This all-school reunion serves as a poignant reminder of cherished memories, valuable friendships, education and transformational experiences that have shaped us over the years and how the school nurtured our minds, spirits, aspirations and laid the foundations for our futures. We’re grateful for the resilience and strength of our school and community,” wrote Pulju.

