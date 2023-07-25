Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Menahga All School Reunion celebrates 100 years

The Menahga All School Reunion is slated for Friday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 6.

MenahgaSchoolExt2021Right.jpg
Menahga School
By Staff reports
Today at 11:31 AM

Registration begins at 2 p.m. on Aug. 4 at the Menahga High School commons area and lasts until 8 p.m. School tours are available. Registration and tours continue on Aug. 5 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Designated classrooms are available for classes to meet from 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 5.

At 2 p.m., a parade of classes downtown begins. Line up at Greenwood Connections.

A 100th anniversary program will be held at 7 p.m. in the school’s common area.

On Aug. 6, worship service is 10 a.m. at Spirit Lake.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
