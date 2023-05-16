99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Memorialize a Menahga veteran

Menahga area veterans who passed away since the last Memorial Day will be remembered at the Memorial Day program at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 29.

Memorial day
sky_diez - stock.adobe.com
By Staff reports
Today at 8:11 AM

The list currently includes Gordy Kussatz, Jeremiah Alajoki, Tom West, Russel Jacob, Curtis Kreklau Jr., Alva Robinson, Don Lillquist, Melroy Holtan, David Andreason, Melvin Kinnunen, Lester Ristinen, Charles Winkels, Rodney Cleveland, Gary Weyer and Rusty Ramirez.
If you would like to add a recently deceased veteran's name to the list, contact Jean Weyer at 218-252-6178.

By Staff reports
