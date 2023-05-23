Memorial Day services scheduled for May 29

Memorial Day, originally called Decoration Day, is a day of remembrance for those who died in service to their country.

The holiday was officially proclaimed in 1868 to honor Union and Confederate soldiers and was expanded after World War I to honor those who died in all wars.

Today, Memorial Day honors over 1 million men and women who have died in military service since the Civil War.

Park Rapids, Menahga, Akeley and Laporte have scheduled Memorial Day programs.

Park Rapids

The Park Rapids American Legion family is conducting a Memorial Day commemoration, beginning at the Park Rapids Area High School auditorium at 9 a.m. Monday, May 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

A wreath-laying ceremony will follow at the Red Bridge Park, then continue at the All Veterans Memorial.

Guest speaker is Claude Sand, an Army veteran who served in Vietnam.

Monday’s Memorial Day program will recognize Gold Star Parents and veterans who passed away. Mike Smith from the American Legion will lead the ceremonies.

A luncheon at the Legion concludes the day’s events.

Akeley

The Akeley Veterans and Community Outreach organization will be holding the traditional Memorial Day services at the Akeley and other area cemeteries. To keep all services on time, the program at the Akeley Cemetery will begin promptly at 9 a.m., then proceed to White Oak Cemetery, Lemon Cemetery, Lakeside Cemetery, and lastly Rest Haven Cemetery.

This year’s ceremony will be similar to years past and include a prayer from Pastor Jake Nelson and music by Christie Semmler and Ardis Johnson. “Taps” will be played by Samara Walker.

Commander Dave Free and the Marine Corps League Color Guard will present the colors and rifle salute. The Tri-County Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol cadets will assist with placing wreaths.

Everyone is encouraged to attend any one of these service sites to observe the ceremony, to give thanks and to show respect for the American heroes that fought and sacrificed for our freedom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Menahga

Menahga’s Memorial Day program begins at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29 at the new high school gym.

The program will begin with the presentation of the U.S. flag by the VFW Post 6206 Color Guard.

The national anthem will be sung by April Hodge, Wesley Hodge, Michael Anderson and Skyler Neels.

Other selections on the program include “This is Memorial Day by Samuel Lombaro” presented by Skyler Neels, “Medley of Patriotism by Gary Lanier” presented by Beth Hahn and April Hodge and “Freedom Isn’t Free” by Kelly Strong, presented by Emma Jackson.

The program will also include the Menahga VFW Post 6206 Patriot’s Pen Essay winner in grades 6-8, Claire Haataja, sharing her story.

The program will include both a recognition of all American veterans and a special recognition of local veterans who have recently passed away: Gordy Kussatz, Jeremiah Alajoki, Tom West, Russell Jacob, Curtis Kreklua Jr., Alva Robinson, Don Lillquist, Melroy Holtan, David Andreason, Melvin Kinnunen, Calvin Ristinen, Charles Winkels, Kenny Newhouse, Rusty Ramirez, Dale Morrow, Rodney Cleveland and Gary Weyer.

Jean Weyer will place the wreath in memory of Gary Weyer.

The VFW Post 6206 Color Guard will lead prayers and taps, followed by a tribute to Gary Weyer by Alex Treinen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The program will conclude with “God Bless America” by Skyler Neels, Wesley Hodge and Michael Anderson and the Retiring of Our Nation’s Colors by the VFW.

Laporte

The Laporte-Benedict American Legion and Auxiliary Post 462 will host Memorial Day events on Monday, May 29.

A brief program will be held at 9 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, including a brief speech, honor guard, “Taps” and a rifle salute.

At 10 a.m. at the Laporte School, there will be a program with speakers, music and a bell ringing ceremony, followed by a wreath-laying at the Garfield Lake access in memory of those lost at sea, and concluding at the Lakeport Cemetery.