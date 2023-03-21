99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Meet the Hubbard County District 4 candidates on April 6

The League of Women Voters of the Park Rapids Area is hosting a candidate forum from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 at the Akeley Regional Community Center.

By Staff reports
Today at 10:34 AM

The League of Women Voters of the Park Rapids Area is hosting a candidate forum for Hubbard County District 4 county commissioner from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 at the Akeley Regional Community Center.

Four candidates are running for the seat: Steven J. Keranen of Nevis, Lyle Howg of Laporte, Ryan J. Johnson of Guthrie and Kristin Fake of Akeley.

The forum is open to the public. The public may submit questions to lwvparkrapids@lwvmn.org by April 2.

A primary election will be held Tuesday, May 9 to narrow the field to two candidates, with the special election on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

There are nine townships – Akeley, Clay, Guthrie, Hart Lake, Hendrickson, Lakeport, Mantrap, Steamboat River and Thorpe – and two cities – Akeley and Laporte – in District 4.

According to Hubbard County Auditor-Treasurer Kay Rave, all precincts have opted for mail-in voting.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
