Meet the Hubbard County District 4 candidates on April 6

The League of Women Voters of the Park Rapids Area is hosting a candidate forum for Hubbard County District 4 county commissioner from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 at the Akeley Regional Community Center.

Four candidates are running for the seat: Steven J. Keranen of Nevis, Lyle Howg of Laporte, Ryan J. Johnson of Guthrie and Kristin Fake of Akeley.

The forum is open to the public. The public may submit questions to lwvparkrapids@lwvmn.org by April 2.

A primary election will be held Tuesday, May 9 to narrow the field to two candidates, with the special election on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

There are nine townships – Akeley, Clay, Guthrie, Hart Lake, Hendrickson, Lakeport, Mantrap, Steamboat River and Thorpe – and two cities – Akeley and Laporte – in District 4.

According to Hubbard County Auditor-Treasurer Kay Rave, all precincts have opted for mail-in voting.