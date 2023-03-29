Meals from Park Rapids reach Ukraine

The ninth shipment of rice-soy meals to Ukraine since the beginning of the war included 6,000 packages assembled in Park Rapids.

Three area churches – Riverside United Methodist, Calvary Lutheran and Hubbard United Methodist – recruited 150 volunteers earlier this year to prepare the nutritious meals.

The churches also contributed the $13,000 needed to pay for materials.

For six hours on Jan. 21, they steadily filled packets with white rice, soy, dried vegetables and a vitamin/seasoning supplement. When boiling water is added, each package makes six nutritious meals.

Volunteers from other churches and service organizations participated as well, assembling enough packets to feed 36,000 Ukrainians.

The churches collaborated with the Midwest Mission Distribution Center (MMDC), a nonprofit relief organization founded by the United Methodist Church.

MMDC works with shipping partners and two organizations – Operation Ukraine and NorthStar Foundation – to get the food where it's needed.

“Hallelujah! I have been waiting and watching expectantly for the shipment,” said Pastor Roger Grafenstein from Riverside United Methodist Church. “All the uncertainties of war complicate such shipments, and to see these items are shipped and that MMDC can find a way to get the supplies where needed is a miracle in and of itself, as is all the hands, prayers and care that have gone into creating this shipment.”

In addition to meals, the latest shipment dispersed hygiene kits, diapers, blankets, socks, underwear, toys and more. According to MMDC, this shipment totaled 43,370 lbs. and was valued at $122,440.

“These supplies are going to a distribution hub in Poland, where the supplies will then be split up among several different organizations who will transport the supplies,” stated a MMDC news release. “Some supplies will stay in Poland for Ukrainian refugees. Other supplies will be driven to the front lines of the war to give help to those who cannot leave their homes.”