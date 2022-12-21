Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Many hands make light work as Park Rapids NHS packs 10,000 meals

The Park Rapids National Honor Society packed 10,000 meals on Wednesday, Dec. 21 for Meals of Hope.

122422.P.PRE.NHSMealsOfHope9151.jpg
Members of the Park Rapids Area High School chapter of the National Honor Society pack vegetable and rice soup mixes Dec. 21, 2022 for Meals of Hope, which distributes locally to people in need.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
December 21, 2022 03:36 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Members of Park Rapids Area High School’s National Honor Society donned their gay apparel, from Christmas sweaters to hairnets, Wednesday while packing vegetable-and-rice soup mixes for local people in need.

According to club advisor Jacob Hutchins, about 50 students helped out, measuring rice, vegetables and seasonings into labeled bags and heat-sealing them for the organization Meals of Hope.

“It will go to people that need it in our area,” he said. “We’ve got a whole assembly line.”

Teacher Amber Seibert said the club’s goal for the day was to pack 10,000 meals. Seibert also acknowledged that community groups donated money to purchase food and supplies for the project.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:
122422.E.PRE.PRAHSChoiratRotary9124.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Choir and band spread Christmas cheer
Park Rapids students played and sang Christmas tunes at local business and a Rotary Club luncheon meeting on Dec. 21.
December 21, 2022 04:58 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
Arts and Entertainment
PRAHS art students mount show at food shelf
December 21, 2022 11:15 AM
Local
PRAHS announces honor roll students
December 20, 2022 12:54 PM
Arts and Entertainment
Mark Twain story comes to life on PRAHS stage
December 12, 2022 01:20 PM

Related Topics: PARK RAPIDSPARK RAPIDS AREA HIGH SCHOOLNUTRITIONEDUCATIONPARK RAPIDS SCHOOL DISTRICT
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
What to read next
StudentNewsPlaceholder.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: December 23, 2022
Annika Aho was named to the University of Sioux Falls fall Dean's List. She is majoring in media studies. Aho qualified for the Dean’s List by earning a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
December 23, 2022 04:50 PM
MantrapTwpDNRPotlatch22.jpg
Local
Hubbard County Board OKs DNR land acquisition
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is interested in purchasing 5,950 acres of former Potlatch land from The Conservation Fund (TCF).
December 23, 2022 01:59 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Kevin Gish web.jpg
Local
Kevin Gish chosen as administrator of new Bemidji Veterans Home
As progress continues on the new Bemidji Veterans Home, set to open in 2023, Kevin Gish has been selected as the facility's administrator.
December 23, 2022 01:31 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
MultipleTreesBrushTrailHoriz122422.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Snowmobile clubs seek help clearing fallen trees from trails
The Nevis Trailblazers and the Forest Riders face up to four times as much work as usual, grooming local snowmobile trails, due to the effect of recent heavy, sticky snow on the trees and shrubs lining the trails.
December 23, 2022 10:03 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports