Many hands make light work as Park Rapids NHS packs 10,000 meals

Members of Park Rapids Area High School’s National Honor Society donned their gay apparel, from Christmas sweaters to hairnets, Wednesday while packing vegetable-and-rice soup mixes for local people in need.

According to club advisor Jacob Hutchins, about 50 students helped out, measuring rice, vegetables and seasonings into labeled bags and heat-sealing them for the organization Meals of Hope.

“It will go to people that need it in our area,” he said. “We’ve got a whole assembly line.”

Teacher Amber Seibert said the club’s goal for the day was to pack 10,000 meals. Seibert also acknowledged that community groups donated money to purchase food and supplies for the project.