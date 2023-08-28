Maningas refresh the colors of ‘a healing place’

Howard and Trudy Maninga hosted a flag-raising ceremony Saturday, Aug. 26 at their private veterans’ memorial in rural Ponsford.

According to Howard, they’ve been holding the event annually for 16 years. A Vietnam veteran, he said, “I had PTSD, and I had to try to figure out somehow to survive. And then the buddies from Vietnam that didn’t make it. I figured, I’ve got to honor them somehow.”

He acknowledged the help of the Marine Corps League and neighbors in putting together the ceremony and the picnic lunch that followed.

Howard stressed the importance of the flag-raising ceremony for veterans of multiple wars and all branches of the armed forces. “I think it helps them heal a little bit,” he said.

Besides a display of service branch flags, the memorial also features battlefield memorabilia such as parts of a jeep, the tail of an airplane, an earthen gun emplacement and a small museum of Vietnam War-era mementos.

The Marine Corps League, Star of the North Detachment, fires off a salute during the ceremony honoring veterans and fallen service members. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Fred Whiteside with the Marine Corps League, Star of the North Detachment, was in Korea shortly after the war ended and came back with the 1st Marine Division. At 17, his brother was killed at Guadalcanal toward the end of World War II.

“I think this is one of the greatest things,” he said. “I don’t know if I would have the courage to spend all the time and money and effort to do something like this, but Howard does, and he’s to be highly commended.”

Kelly Burlingame salutes the colors as grandsons Liam and Kaleb raise the U.S. flag. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Whiteside added, “It’s great because when the people come here, they bring their children, and they see the respect of the flags being put up and taken down and burned. I think they do a fine job for everybody, and it kind of reminds people of the price that was paid. We didn’t pay much, because we’re here. But the other people – there’s an old saying: ‘All gave some, but some gave all.’”

“I think it’s meaningful,” said Dave Free, a Vietnam veteran and longtime member of the Star of the North detachment. “It’s an opportunity for veterans to really express – coming home for us was not a pleasant experience. We didn’t fight for God, country and apple pie. We fought to protect the guy next to me and that’s it.

Marine Corps League members salute the worn flags being retired with honor at the Maningas' veterans memorial. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

“I was there in '70, and the word was out: we weren’t there to win it. And so the word was: ‘I’ll protect you and you protect me, and let’s get home.’ And when you came home, there was a lot of bitter feelings, sad to say. This kind of helps you let it go. People really do appreciate what we did. In my time, my service, I did the best I could. It was my turn and I went.”

Longtime participant Ron Masanz, a charter member of the detachment, called the event “one of the finest the Marine Corps League helps with.”

Howard Maninga created a war veterans' memorial on his homestead in Becker County to heal from his own post-traumatic stress disorder and to honor buddies who didn't make it home. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

In spite of being medically unable to participate in this year’s ceremony and facing back surgery on Monday, Masanz wouldn’t miss it.

Starting in the Marine Corps during the Korean War, Masanz coached baseball and softball on air bases in Jacksonville, Fla. and El Toro, Calif., then served as a recruiting sergeant in the Twin Cities before continuing his coaching career at Moorhead State. “Because I was a Marine recruiter, recruiting athletes was pretty easy,” he said.

Navy veteran Scott Woodrum reads a prayer for healing of combat veterans' trauma. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

“What Howard and Trudy do here is unbelievable,” said Masanz. “I never saw combat, but I know what Howard and Dave and some of those guys have gone through. So, I appreciate their service. It’s an honor to be here.”

Roger Boyce, a U.S. Army veteran who helps the Marine Corps League with Army funerals, called the Maningas’ memorial “a healing place.”

“It’s very important to us, you can see,” he said. “It’s a place where we can come and honor each other.”

Boyce agreed with Howard that the flag changing is an important part of the day because it shows a level of respect most people don’t see every day.

“I’ve got my grandkids here today,” he said, adding that the weather was just right for this year’s event, with a little cloud cover, not too hot, with no wind and no rain.

Trudy said a motorcycle tour of honor stopped the Maningas’ memorial this year, calling it the only privately owned veterans memorial on land in Minnesota. “We are kind of proud of that,” she said.

Remembering the fallen

Grant and Lil Schmaus look at Howard Maninga’s Vietnam War museum Saturday, Aug. 26, in rural Ponsford. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Lowering the worn flags and raising new flags for each branch of service were Gary Hukee and Joel Nelmark, Army; Scott Windrum and Stan Price, Navy; Jim Sperling and Vince Byle, Marines; Kris Magnussen and Harold Koski, Air Force; Alan Vanderstad, Coast Guard; Ed “Doc” Ahonen and Ken Schock for the POW flag; and Kelly Burlingame with grandsons Liam and Kaleb Burlingame for the U.S. flag. Josie Bishop assisted with collecting the worn flags.

Musical selections included “They Call Me Doc” by Aaron Lewis and a soldiers’ version of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”

Trudy Maninga encourages guests at to teach respect for the flag and honor for veterans to the next generation. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Trudy also read a list of names of Bravo Company, 1st Battalion 1st Marines, killed in action in Vietnam 1967-68. Woodrum read a prayer for veterans.

“I pray that you will hear the physical, spiritual and psychological wounds that some of these veterans suffer,” said Woodrum. “Bring a lasting peace to those who mourn the loss of comrades. Help them to find your love and mercy so that they may cope with the actions they may have had to take while they served our country.

Veterans and families stayed after the flag raising ceremony for a picnic catered by the Maningas' family, friends and neighbors. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

“Make them realize that the rules of engagement in war do not always follow the laws of Christianity, but give them solace by your Scripture passages that show them that sometimes battle is necessary for the common good. Amen, and welcome home.”

Trudy voiced hope for the country’s future, based on today’s young adults’ readiness to show gratitude to veterans. “What is a veteran to me?” she said. “A veteran is family. … Remember that. Remember to teach it to youth.”

Mike Kunz with the Marine Corps league acknowledged member Elaine Nelson, 102, who died last month. “She was listed in the Marine Corp in World War II,” he said. “May she rest in peace.”