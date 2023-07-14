MAKING MINNESOTA MEMORIES: Kruegers live on Long Lake for 100 years

One hundred years ago, John F. Krueger and two friends purchased lots on Long Lake.

Ever since, “Krueger Kottage” has been a beloved summer cabin for his descendants.

The family celebrated their centennial in July.

John F. Krueger

Krueger was Betty Lou Nelson’s grandfather.

“He bought the property in 1923,” she said. “They were three pastors from Nebraska. They were at some kind of meeting. We can’t, any of us, remember what the meeting was. They were excited by the fish, so sight-unseen, they bought five properties.”

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES:





What’s known for certain is that the three Lutheran ministers were in Des Moines, Iowa when they met a representative of the Burris-Pilkington Company selling sites on a northern Minnesota lake, near the village of Hubbard.

“According to his brochure, owning a cabin on Pine Haven Beach meant rest, comfort and enjoyment,” writes Julie Howell, a great-granddaughter of Krueger and the family’s historian. “Lured (no pun intended) by the additional possibility of the thrill of landing big game fish,” the Reverends Krueger, Leland Lesher and Ralph Livers purchased adjoining lots.

These are J.F. and Carrie Krueger's children: Ralph, Dorothea, Fritz and Mary Caroline.

“The following year, in 1924, the land was cleared and the cabin known as ‘Krueger Kottage’ was built and used for the first time by J.F. Krueger, wife Carrie and their four children: Fritz, Mary Caroline, Dorothea and Ralph. One hundred years later, we celebrate the legacy of what we now lovingly call ‘KK,’” writes Howell.

About 60 relatives gathered this month, continuing the annual tradition of “going to the lake.”

The original $500 cabin

“It’s still the original cabin,” notes John Nelson, Betty Lou’s husband. “It’s one of the few, maybe the only one along here, that hasn’t been torn down or rebuilt.”

Krueger Kottage, seen here circa 1940s, is much the same today. It still has the original floor and roof and wainscoting wall paneling. Contributed/Julie Howell

Krueger Kottage has undergone a few updates over the past century, but the bones remain the same.

“We know it was built for $500,” John said. “They got a table and chairs and a set of dishes with that. Every cabin along here looked the same.”

“The cabin originally consisted of a screened-in, small back porch with a pitcher pump, the main portion of the cabin divided into a living area and a small bedroom, and a screened-in front porch,” Howell writes. “Marcia Pitts, Ralph’s daughter, recalled sleeping on cots on the front porch as a child. In the event of rain, there were canvas covers that rolled down over the screens in an attempt to keep them dry.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 1920s and early 1930s, the family enjoyed numerous summer vacations on Long Lake, with fishing a favorite activity. The back porch was enclosed and turned into the kitchen.

Starting in 1924-25, everybody that stays at the cottage signs a board. These records hang inside the cabin. "Five couples spent their honeymoons here," said John Nelson. John and Betty Lou stayed on Long Lake for their honeymoon, 70 years ago. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

J.F. Krueger passed away in November 1935.

In 1936, Ralph Krueger married Marna Reed. “Around this time, the back bedroom was added to KK to allow the newlyweds more privacy,” according to Howell. “During the 1940s, windows were added to the front porch. The north end of the front porch was turned into a bedroom by hanging curtains across the area.”

An outhouse, nicknamed “The Hitch,” sat behind the cabin until the summer of 1955 when a new outhouse was installed.

“The 1970s ushered in a huge technological advancement when a party-line telephone was added. For the first time, visitors could receive and make phone calls to relatives and friends from KK,” Howell reports.

“1988 saw what was perhaps the biggest change in decades, when, with much rejoicing, indoor plumbing and a bathroom were added to KK. This meant that visitors no longer had to hand pump water from the pitcher pump in the kitchen, boil water for dishes, take baths in the lake or use The Hitch.”

In the 1990s, the kitchen was remodeled and the original garage was demolished and rebuilt.

Fishing trophies adorn one portion of Krueger Kottage. The family's entries into the Fuller's Tackle Shop annual fishing contest date back to 1930. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

ADVERTISEMENT

Daughters of Dorothea

J.F. Krueger’s daughter, Dorothea, had three daughters of her own: Betty Lou, Shirley and Pat.

Dorothea married Ted Wood, a Lutheran pastor. They served as missionaries in India.

“We lived there until we were 18,” recalls Betty Lou. “We only had furloughs back to the States once every seven years.”

J.F. Krueger died of a heart attack just before a 7-year-old Betty Lou returned from India, “so we never got to meet him. But we heard he was a fun-loving character.”

She did spend time with her grandmother, Carrie, who spent summers at the cottage with her unmarried daughter, Mary Caroline.

Betty Lou suspects her grandfather didn’t realize how much joy and memories would be made at Long Lake.

“He had no idea! I’m sure he’s up there, looking down and thinking, ‘Wow!’”

Betty Lou and her husband were also Lutheran missionaries, serving in Malaysia, Singapore and elsewhere. They returned to Minnesota with their children, during their furloughs every four years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It wasn’t until retirement that we were able to come up every summer,” Betty Lou said.

This month, six generations of Kruegers celebrated a 100 years of living on Long Lake. They held a fishing contest, pulled taffy and swam across the lake, among other family traditions. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Ralph’s clan

According to Hubbard County records, in 1952, Krueger Kottage came to be solely owned by Ralph Krueger, another Lutheran pastor.

He purchased land behind the cabin, which later became the site for two more cottages. Shirley (Wood) and Bob Kocher built on that second tier. They called it “Reverend’s Roost.” “Nelson’s Nest,” Betty Lou (Wood) and John’s cabin, was constructed next door.

In 1967, Ralph Krueger also purchased property that's two doors down from Krueger Kottage. This property, which he called "The Haven," was given to his daughter, Marcia (Krueger) Pitts and her family.

With the passing of Ralph Krueger in 1969, wife Marna became the Krueger Kottage owner.

In 1977, Marna transferred ownership of the half of the cabin to Dorothea and her three daughters.

Today, cabin ownership is split with the Pitts family (Ralph’s descendants) and the Wood family (Dorothea’s descendants).

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s had its challenges, but in the end, we’ve all come to the decision that we’re family and we’ll work through it together and communicate,” Howell said. She is a granddaughter of Ralph Krueger and the daughter of Marcia Pitts.

All told, there are now 19 cabins in the family.

J.F. Krueger's descendants, like his great-granddaughter Julie Howell, sign a centennial marker that will hang on the cabin's wall. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

“We all love it here. These were my summers, growing up and staying at KK,” Howell said. “It was like my second home. My kids did the same thing.”

Four of Betty Lou’s children and three grandchildren have cabins on the lake.

“We still have Livers as neighbors on both sides of us now,” Howell said, adding that Dave Lesher, a grandson to Rev. Leland Lesher, tries to spend time at Krueger Kottage every summer. “Even 100 years later, we still have contact with those families that all came up here together.”

A place for families to gather

As part of the centennial, Howell wrote, “While much has changed at KK over the last 100 years, many things remain the same. KK is still a place where families gather to spend time together. At KK, we still love to swim, fish, gather with family and friends, share in traditions and continue to make new lake memories. Since being built, over 225 different individuals, including six generations of Kruegers and Krueger descendants, have stayed at KK. Celebrations have included birthdays, anniversaries, reunions, honeymoons, baptisms and memorials. Today, as we celebrate 100 years of Long Lake memories at KK, we can only imagine what the next 100 years will bring.”

