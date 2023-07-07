MAKING MEMORIES: Dyres operate Evergreen Lodge for 66 years
Evergreen Lodge Family Resort has been operating for 106 years on Big Sand Lake – and for the last 66 of them, one family has been in charge.
At the bottom of a hill at the west end of Big Sand Lake, Evergreen Lodge Family Resort has been operating for 106 years – and for the last 66 of them, one family has been in charge.
Currently running the resort are Dan and Juli Dyre. Dan was scarcely born when his parents, Karl and Kay Dyre, bought the place from two couples, Theron and Lucille Hatch and Jam and Ethel Wearly, in 1958.
According to Dan, Karl had just gotten out of the Army and Kay was pregnant with Dan when he came to Park Rapids to teach school. Having worked on a resort in Detroit Lakes, Karl knew that he wanted to run a resort.
While he was looking at another piece of property, the Hatches and Wearlys suggested that he buy Evergreen Lodge, and “he looked around and knew it was a great thing,” said Dan. “So, he borrowed some money from his family to make the downpayment and went for it. There was a lot of tough years in the beginning, but my parents worked really hard, and we made it work.”
Karl continued teaching for 26 years, paying off the mortgage in 20. After he retired in 1983, he started replacing the older cabins, until all that remained that the Dyre family hadn’t built was the lodge itself and Cabin 13.
ADVERTISEMENT
“We’ve been remodeling ever since,” said Dan. “We typically remodel one cabin a year, or two, to some extent” – such as carpeting and flooring, bathroom and kitchen fittings, etc. – “in general, whatever’s the worst.”
What keeps people coming back to Evergreen Lodge year after year? “We have 1,000 feet of beach, water that's always clean, and the cabins (except for a couple) are right on the lake,” said Dan. “People can walk out of their cabin and go sit on a chair, right on the beach, and have their own space. It's really an ideal setup.”
Another part of the appeal, he said, is the surrounding buffer of woodland, making guests feel secluded, private and protected – yet at the same time uniquely connected.
“Dorset is 5 miles that way; the Heartland Trail is 3 miles that way; Itasca is 20 miles up there,” he said. “You have all kinds of space and privacy, yet in 10 minutes, you’re in town. It’s hard to find a better place.”
Evergreen Lodge family
“It was great growing up here,” said Dan. “You'd go hunting, fishing, whatever you wanted, every day. There was plenty of space to move around. You learned to be independent from a young age. If you wanted to go play with a neighbor kid, you had to get your bike, ride up the road a mile that way or a mile that way.”
Dan and his younger brother, Jon, helped their parents out when they could. Jon didn’t leave until the mid-1980s, when he graduated from law school and joined a firm in Billings, Mont. Dan spent winters at the resort 1979 to 1998, while working summers as a bush pilot in Alaska. After that, he moved back year-round.
Karl died seven years ago. Kay, who worked at the resort every day until she was 85, moved into assisted living five years ago.
Asked how they feel about running the place, Dan said, “I love it here,” and Juli added, “It’s better than my other day job.” She worked at a local dental clinic before taking over Kay’s duties in 2018.
ADVERTISEMENT
“To keep up this legacy, it's a lot of responsibility,” said Juli. “It's a lot, to walk in Kay and Karl's footsteps and make it as good as it was.”
She said it’s been fun to watch returning guests’ families grow, “just like you’re watching your own kids grow. A couple of longtime guests got married up at the golf course yesterday. We’ve had people get engaged here. They purposely wait and come to this special place, where they know this is a special family moment and place. It’s meaningful. It’s memorable.”
They’ve also mourned longtime guests who have passed away. “That’s been heart-wrenching,” said Juli, “because we do become close to our guests.”
Family emphasis
It was Karl’s idea to shift the emphasis at Evergreen Lodge from a fishing destination to a family resort.
“My dad really established what it was going to be about,” said Dan. “He had this thing for a family place, and people that didn’t fit in, they just got moved on.
“What he wanted was a certain identity. I think any successful resort has it. They find their niche, and that’s the kind of people they attract.”
Being a fun place for families has drawn some families to keep coming back every year for 20, 30, 40 and even over 55 years.
“I remember last summer, somebody saying, ‘This little baby is the fifth generation,’” said Dan.
ADVERTISEMENT
“A lot of the guests want to come back with some of the other guests,” said Juli. “They ask, ‘When are these people coming, because we want to come at the same time?’ I termed it as our Evergreen Lodge family.”
She estimated 90% of their guests make their week at the resort an annual, family tradition. “It’s the returning guests and their family, it’s three or four generations that are coming up together, that’s special about it,” she said.
The family feeling extends to their employees.
“I even have staff members, two cleaning ladies, whose mom used to clean for Kay,” said Juli. “She brought them back because she used to work here, and so she wanted her daughters to work here. And we have staff that pop in every once in a while. They come in the backdoor to say hi. Staff, they feel like they're part of the family as well.”
As for what draws families to make their week at Evergreen Lodge an annual highlight, Dan said, “There's still a lot to do here for kids, a lot of space.”
From the guests’ lips
One couple who have been coming to Evergreen Lodge for at least 25 years, David and Debi Habbena of Willmar, spent last week at the resort with their kids and their seven grandkids, who have been coming there all their lives.
David said they start talking about their next visit every February or March. A couple years ago, the Habbenas celebrated their 50th anniversary there.
“The year of COVID,” said Debi. “We didn’t know if we’d be able to come up here, but they were open and nothing was stopping us, not even a global pandemic.”
ADVERTISEMENT
She said having Park Rapids nearby is handy, enabling them to go shopping on a bustling main street only eight miles away.
“First year, our daughter-in-law had never seen parking in the middle of the street,” David recalled.
“She’d never been in a canoe,” Debi added.
What they like best about Evergreen Lodge is a tie between the lake and the owners. “They run it so well,” said Debi, recalling the day they arrived, when David hesitated to step down onto the beach because it was so beautifully combed.
“Even in the middle of the week, a rainy day, it’s OK,” she said. “We find things to do. We have a pickleball tournament going. It’s gotten a little too competitive.”
Besides pickleball, the resort has tennis, shuffleboard, basketball, baseball and soccer facilities, children’s playground equipment, disc golf and soccer golf – in place of the nine-hole golf course the family created and ran from about 1981 to 2016 – and an indoor rec room with foosball and table tennis. Guests can also rent fishing boats, a pontoon boat, paddleboards, kayaks and canoes.
“We do miss the golf course a little bit,” Debi said, but added, “You go with changes. We’ll be coming up here as long as they’ll take us.”
ADVERTISEMENT
A history of Evergreen Lodge
An Evergreen Lodge family album in the resort’s main building features an outline titled “History of Evergreen Lodge.” It traces the property’s ownership back to 1883, when one J. Turnbull bought it from the U.S. government.
In 1909 Turnbull sold it to Walter Bailey, who built the first house there in 1914 from logs harvested on the land. Bailey sold his homestead in 1917 to L.W. McClure, who built five cabins, established Evergreen Camp, and hired Bailey to run it.
McClure sold the resort to Thomas Brown in 1928. In 1939, Brown sold it to Walter Pennock, whose daughter, Alice, married Brown’s son, Don.
In 1944, Everett Barrier bought it, selling it to Hatch and Wearly two years later. It was they who changed the name to Evergreen Lodge, added nine more cabins and built the lakeside lodge. They later added a commercial kitchen and dining room to the lodge and began to offer food service. All the cabins were painted yellow.
After the Dyres bought the resort, the fishing trade slowed down and family demands grew. Food service ended in 1970, and the dining area became an indoor rec room. The Dyres also added some cabins, then began replacing the older cabins. In 2000, they tore down the original log house, which had two living units, and replaced it with a single-unit house, bringing the final number of cabin units to 18.
A tornado sliced through Evergreen Lodge property on June 6, 2008, cutting a narrow path through the pine forest. It took loggers two weeks and 22 semi-loads to haul out the downed timber.
ADVERTISEMENT