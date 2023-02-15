Mack named inaugural CMS student of the month

Eighth-grader Makenzie Mack is the inaugural recipient of the student of the month award at Century Middle School.

Mack is the daughter of Rachel and William Mack and the granddaughter of Jennifer and Henry Mack. She was nominated by social studies teacher Bill Moore and agriculture/CTE teacher Ashley Anderson.

During the award presentation Friday, Feb. 10, in the middle school office, Moore said the reason he nominated Makenzie is that she is one of the few students who always want to do their best.

“One thing that really bothers me is when kids want to be average, or when they don’t want to stick out,” he said. “Makenzie is always doing her best. She’ll ask if this is right or if this is what we want, and if I tell her to make some changes or suggestions, she always takes them.

“It was funny. Last term, she missed one point in 675. I told her that that wasn’t good enough, that this time it’s got to be perfect.”

The gathered staff and family members laughed at this story.

“I love the way she works,” Moore added. “Even though she is that good of a student, she never looks down on anybody else. If there’s ever a time that she needs to help, or that I ask her to help somebody else, she always jumps at the opportunity. I know if I had a son her age, I would want him to marry someone like her” – scoring another laugh.

Anderson admitted she hasn’t had Mack in her class. Her nomination was based on working with Makenzie in FFA and seeing her interact with other students in the hallway.

“She is part of our ag sales team,” said Anderson. “She couldn’t compete on the day of regionals, but she was still one of the only people on the team that showed up for practice even though she couldn’t compete. She beat me there almost every time. … She is consistently willing to go above and beyond in everything she does.”

“She has really good discussions when I go in and do my classroom lessons,” said school counselor Brianna Kirchner. “I think she’s going to be a natural leader.”

In addition to a certificate, Mack received a letter, a gift card to the Enjoy candy shop, a packet of Wiley Wallaby licorice, a lunch pass, a can of Bubbl’r sparkling water.

Kirchner explained that the award is the brainchild of the culture committee, which also includes teachers Tina Ridlon and Chris Kirchner. “We want to recognize the good that our students are doing,” she said, adding that they encouraged staff members to look out for students who show academic achievement, growth, effort and positive character traits.

Ridlon said the culture committee will award the prize monthly to a student from grades 4-8 who shows exceptional dedication to academics, class participation, helping others, improving school culture and/or demonstrating kindness to others within the school.

“This month the committee received 10 nominations,” she said.