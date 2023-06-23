Mack farm shows ag and conservation work together

During a Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom tour of the Mississippi Headwaters area, 28 teachers from across the state toured a farm in Todd Township where the National Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) has been helping implement innovative approaches to ag.

Keri Sidle, an education specialist with Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom, said at least 10 school districts were represented from the St. Cloud area to Red Lake, including kindergarten through 12th grade teachers who are interested in ways to incorporate agriculture into their curriculum.

Asked why it’s important to have agriculture in the curriculum, Sidle said, “Food, plants, animals are important to all of us. It’s a great, real-life context to teach kids the academic standards that they have to learn.

“I think more and more, people are interested in – not even just where their food is coming from, but how it’s being grown or raised, and knowing more about the decision making that goes into producing food.”

Participating teachers split into two groups, with one visiting a field being converted from annual cropland to perennial, rotational grazing where local farmer William Mack and NRCS conservationists led a discussion of how they are working together to transition the farm from conventional tillage and irrigation to resource-conscious, no-till practices.

Meanwhile, closer to the former pig barn now sheltering a 2-to-1 mix of wool and hair sheep, the other group experienced live demonstrations of how different farm managements can affect soil function.

As for why Mack’s farm was picked for the tour, Sidle said, “We wanted to highlight natural resources and conservation in agriculture. We have a lot of lesson plans and a lot of content in our Ag Mag series around that, and we’re partnering now with the NRCS. We went to them and said, ‘The Park Rapids area is where we’d like to be. Could you point us to a farm that you’ve done some really great projects with and worked on conservation?’ And so, that’s how we chose this farm.”

Mack said he wanted to show the teachers an integrated livestock and crop operation, talk about growing with conservation practices and adapting farming techniques to a changing and drier climate.

“I teach my kids that you’d better find a way to farm without water someday,” he said. “I specialize in my dry land. I do have some irrigated ground, and we do a lot of things that are unconventional to most people on the irrigated ground.”

Rotational grazing

For example, Mack’s farm is a mostly no-till operation, leaving cover on the ground to prevent water loss to evaporation and soil loss to erosion.

Also, because he works for RDO mainly in the fall, Mack chooses crops that he can harvest in the summer – more drought-tolerant crops that are more conventional farther west, such as eastern Montana.

Other than a few tilled acres, growing corn to feed to his sheep, Mack has been growing primarily canola, oats, field peas, proso millet and hay.

“I do grow them under the pivot,” said Mack. “They just require less water.”

William Mack demonstrates how well no-till soil holds moisture before the ag teacher tour arrived on his farm. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

He said he is working with NRCS to convert half of an irrigated field from an annual cropping system to a rotationally grazed system, incorporating livestock – currently a small flock of both wool and hair sheep – with the hope to grow high-yield pasture and increase stocking rates, “and hopefully push animals off the farm faster, get them to feed out a little faster and generate more income than we can with cropping it.”

He envisioned a water tank at the center pivot and an irrigator walking a permanent, perimeter fence line, with temporary fences forming spokes of the wheel.

“We’ll graze wedges, and we’ll move them every seven days around the field,” he said. “It benefits the soil. It benefits the sheep, from a parasite standpoint. We’re trying to build a lot of root mass and organic matter. So, all those types of things will come with the perennial type of system there.”

With one-and-a-half pivots of irrigated land, Mack said, one-half each will be devoted to canola, oats and that grazing system. “Those two will alternate,” he said, “and we’ll do it for like five years of perennial pasture here, and then we’ll flip them and we’ll put canola in here and we’ll move the pasture to the other half of the field.”

As this rotation continues, he said, every 10 years he’ll be able to no-till into a perennial pasture again.

No-till planting

Up to 2006, Mack’s family had a 100% conventional till operation. The next year, they bought their first no-till drill – a seeder that plants rows closer together and with less soil disturbance than, say, a corn seeder – and tried it on half of their acres.

“We learned a lot of things not to do, that first year,” he said, explaining that most farms run a conventional seeder that requires tillage before planting.

“Ours is set up so we just go and plant,” he said. “We never do tillage. It takes me about 6/10 of a gallon per acre to get the crop in the ground in the spring – versus a lot of guys, they’re probably burning several gallons an acre just to get the crop in the ground.”

Mack shows teachers and NRCS personnel seeds from the different crops he grows and what he feeds his livestock, including mostly no-till and dry-soil crops. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

By 2008, the Macks were about 80% no-till, and by 2009 they were at almost 100%, with the exception of 4-5 acres of corn that he grows for livestock feed.

Among the crops the Mack farm produces are, in the four containers at left, oats, proso millet, canola and field peas. At right is a small bucket of the protein pellets Mack feeds to his sheep, inside a larger bucket of their feed mix including corn with the other seeds. Besides that, Mack told participants in Wednesday's farm tour, he also gives the sheep some hay and a mineral supplement. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Tilling takes a lot of time and money and he doesn’t need it, said Mack, though there are crops that you can’t no-till, such as kidney beans and potatoes. But even corn can be planted without tilling in rotation with beans, he said.

Bottom line, said Mack: “I like to do as little as possible to get as much as possible out of it.”

Apparently, it works.

“Predictable and normal tends to make money over time,” he said. “Spikes and valleys in the chart are not a good thing. So, if you can flatten that line over time and have less peaks and valleys, you tend to be more profitable over time.

“No-till tends to flatten it a little bit. There are years where the conventional-till guys will pull a bigger yield, but then there’s a year like 2021 where it doesn’t rain, and we’re the only ones that harvested. That happens, too. It tends to take the peaks and valleys out a little bit.”

Mack added that he doesn’t intensely fertilize, either. “I try and give it what I think it needs,” he said. “I’m an agronomist by trade, so I kind of know how to run the ragged edge. So, I’ve got a little more of a comfort zone than most growers probably have. I don’t tend to overshoot it, from a financial standpoint and also from an environmental standpoint.”

Also, he said, he doesn’t try to equalize fields that aren’t producing equally. “A lot of growers,” he said, “they’ve got an average for the farm, and that’s their benchmark. The thought process in a lot of growers is, ‘I can spend money on this field and make it as good as this one over here that’s really good,’ and in actuality, a lot of time it’s the soil that’s the limiting factor … on dry land, especially.”

Mack's farm uses a mix of wool sheep and hair sheep to graze its no-till acres. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

On irrigated land, meanwhile, flat land will tend to perform better than rolling terrain.

To demonstrate how no-till practices lead to better water retention, Mack scraped back the straw covering a piece of land where crop residue was left in the soil and exposed soil that looked moist despite not being watered since the last rain. Meanwhile, a nearby bare spot showed comparatively dry soil. “If you tilled this, it would be like flour,” he said.

Mack said the straw-covered field will be seeded this summer to grow a pasture, which will take a year to establish before livestock can be grazed on it.