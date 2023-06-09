Lymburner celebrates 40 years of fishing Osage event

Ken Lymburner holds the distinction of having competed in all 40 Walt Winskowski Memorial Fishing Tournaments.

“This might be my last one. I don’t know,” said the 87-year-old.

“You said that last year,” quipped son Tom Lymburner.

Lymburner and son Tom sport commemorative Winskowski tournament caps from 1988 and 1989. Contributed/Jill Stevenson

Since its start in 1983, the Lymburners have fished a majority of the tourneys together. They won the grand prize in 2003.

“And we got the Herb Kohl Hard Luck Award once,” Tom added. “That’s given out when stuff goes to heck.”

Ken caught this nice bass during the 2022 tournament on Straight Lake. Contributed/Tom Lymburner

In that particular year, Ken had lent out his boat prior to the competition. Unbeknownst to them, fishing line was wrapped around the motor’s lower unit and had taken out the seal.

“We didn’t know it until we got out onto the lake. All we could do was use our trolling motor the whole day,” Tom said.

In 2019, the Lymburners placed third in the Walt Winskowski Memorial Tournament, thanks in part, to this walleye that Ken caught. Contributed/Tom Lymburner

In 2019, the duo landed in the top three, winning $425.

“All we ever use is crawlers and leeches,” Ken said of their fishing technique. “Once in awhile, a minnow.”

A lifelong fishing tradition

Born and raised on a farm on the Ponsford Prairie, Ken has been an avid angler since childhood.

“Dad began fishing on Straight Lake when he was a boy,” recounts daughter Jill Stevenson. “He fished summer and winter.”

After serving in the Army for two years, Ken returned to his hometown. He owned Lymburner Awnings in Osage, operating it for 50 years before retiring in 2014.

He’s a skilled artist as well, carving and painting wooden spearing decoys.

Jill was a baby when they moved into their lake home.

“Mom said the reason they moved to Straight Lake was so that Dad could fish. They were married 65 years,” Jill said. Donna Lymburner, 86, passed away in Feb. 2023.

Hot, humid, 88-degree weather greeted the Lymburners and their competitors for this year's fishing derby in Osage. Contributed/Jill Stevenson

“It’s nice to be able to look out across the lake when the sun goes down, and see the sun rise in the morning,” Ken commented.

Straight Lake is known for “quality walleyes and good bluegills. It’s a good bass-fishing lake,” according to Tom.

He continued, “He probably started taking me fishing when I was five. Some nights, we didn’t come in until it was way after dark.”

For about the last 15 years, they’ve fished from their trusty Crestliner with a 70-horsepower Yamaha motor.

“We started fishing in a little jon boat,” Tom recalled.

On Saturday, June 3, the father-son pair caught their limit of bass (five), one northern pike and two walleye. Ken caught a 5.46-pound walleye. Their performance earned a 10-place finish in this year’s fishing derby.

Funding community projects

The annual sporting event is hosted by the Osage Lions Club.

Mike Johnson has been organizing the derby for about five years now. It typically attracts 35 to 38 boats. Bruce Albright has fished in all but one of the tournaments, he noted.

During its first decade or so, Johnson said the Walt Winskowski Memorial Tournament was a two-day affair. It started on Toad Lake, then 45 boats qualified for the next day on Straight Lake.

Trophies go to first-place and second-place teams. Prize money is awarded for the largest walleye.

A calcutta, or auction pool, is a major club fundraiser. Competitors in the event are “sold” to the highest bidder, and the winner of the pool of money is determined by the fishing results.

For example, one team sold for $500 this year. “Quite a few boats sold for $300. We sold for $200,” Tom explained.

The Lymburners heartily praised the Osage Lions Club for managing a well-run tournament, along with their good deeds in the community.

Proceeds support scholarships for local students along with community projects.

“We’re starting a project for a pickleball court,” Johnson said. “We’re going to take one of the ballfield diamonds and convert it into a pickleball court. We’re hoping to get cement down this year.”

The Osage Lions Club also supports the maintenance of a swimming beach on Straight Lake, a rest area on State Hwy. 34 and the 20-acre Osage Lions Park, located on Washington Drive.