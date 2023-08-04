Lowest bid for Akeley Trailhead Project is $351,850

Bids for the Akeley Trailhead Project came in higher than estimated.

The project includes construction of connecting trails to the Heartland Trail, sidewalks and a parking lot as well as placement of kiosks, benches and bicycle racks.

The project is funded by the federal Transportation Alternatives Program, along with local match dollars.

Hubbard County Public Works Director Jed Nordin said there were three bids. He spoke to the Hubbard County Board at their Aug. 1 meeting.

He recommended accepting the low bid of $351,850 from LinnCo., Inc. of Sartell, Minn.

“As you can see, the bids were relatively close,” Nordin said, referring to Gladen Construction’s quote of $401,322 and Mark Sand & Gravel Company’s at $375,845. “But there was plenty of federal money toward this project. The question then becomes the local match, which is 20%,” Nordin said.

He anticipates additional engineering fees and cost overruns. Nordin said the Akeley City Council will discuss the bids at their Wednesday, Aug. 9 meeting.

The county is merely a fiscal sponsor of the project. “We’re essentially a financial pass-through” for the federal dollars, Nordin explained.

The Hubbard County Board approved the low quote, contingent upon approval from the city of Akeley.