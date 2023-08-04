Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Lowest bid for Akeley Trailhead Project is $351,850

The Hubbard County Board approved the low quote, contingent upon approval from the city of Akeley.

PaulBunyanAkeleyWIDE2021.jpg
Paul Bunyan greets bicyclists along the Heartland Trail in Akeley.
Shannon Geisen/Enterprise
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Today at 7:39 AM

Bids for the Akeley Trailhead Project came in higher than estimated.

FIND MORE NEWS IMPORTANT TO YOU

The project includes construction of connecting trails to the Heartland Trail, sidewalks and a parking lot as well as placement of kiosks, benches and bicycle racks.

The project is funded by the federal Transportation Alternatives Program, along with local match dollars.

Hubbard County Public Works Director Jed Nordin said there were three bids. He spoke to the Hubbard County Board at their Aug. 1 meeting.

He recommended accepting the low bid of $351,850 from LinnCo., Inc. of Sartell, Minn.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As you can see, the bids were relatively close,” Nordin said, referring to Gladen Construction’s quote of $401,322 and Mark Sand & Gravel Company’s at $375,845. “But there was plenty of federal money toward this project. The question then becomes the local match, which is 20%,” Nordin said.

He anticipates additional engineering fees and cost overruns. Nordin said the Akeley City Council will discuss the bids at their Wednesday, Aug. 9 meeting.

The county is merely a fiscal sponsor of the project. “We’re essentially a financial pass-through” for the federal dollars, Nordin explained.

The Hubbard County Board approved the low quote, contingent upon approval from the city of Akeley.

Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Shannon Geisen is editor of the Park Rapids Enterprise.
What To Read Next
Nevis School
Local
Nevis School Board seeking candidate to replace Stacey
16h ago
UpcomingPublicMeetingsStockArt
Local
UPCOMING PUBLIC MEETINGS: Aug. 7-11, 2023
17h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
MenahgaFireEngine080123.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Menahga resumes National Night Out
22h ago
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Nevis School
Local
Nevis School Board seeking candidate to replace Stacey
16h ago
BigSandNorthernPike080523.O.PRE.jpg
Northland Outdoors
32-inch pike caught on Big Sand Lake
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
TrinityCongregation080223.N.PRE.jpg
Local
After a century of service, Trinity Church closes
3d ago
 · 
By  Sarah Smith, For the Enterprise
Copy of 081022.N.PRE.NepsundSteamEngine.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Park Rapids Antique Tractor Club hosts Field Days on Aug. 5-6
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports