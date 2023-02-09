Lohmeier retiring after 33 years of public service

Hubbard County Land Commissioner Mark “Chip” Lohmeier announced his retirement this week, effective May 5.

In his retirement letter to the Hubbard County Board, Lohmeier wrote, “Over these past many years, I have had the privilege of working with a number of great visionary county commissioners that represent the best of rural northern Minnesota values. Values that protect our rural way of life, promote the area’s tourism potential, and at the same time, safeguard our precious natural resources for future generations. It has been a pleasure working with each and every one of you.”

Lohmeier started working in the county as a forester in 1989. After four years, he transferred to Becker County, where he stayed for 17 years. He has been Hubbard County land commissioner for 13 years.

He wrote, “To the landowners, residents, tourists and members of the logging community, I want to thank you for your patience and support along the way. I realize that the things we do as a large land managing agency can significantly affect our neighbors and the ultimate users of the land we manage. Sometimes it’s not pretty, but it is always meant to balance the social, environmental and economic needs of the area.”

He thanked current and former staff of the Natural Resource Management Office for their dedication and service.