Local Housing Trust Fund can support public, private projects

By forming this trust fund, Hubbard County also becomes eligible for matching funds from the state.

Hubbard County Government Center
Park Rapids Enterprise file photo, March 2020
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Today at 7:25 AM

In an effort to create more housing opportunities, the Hubbard County Board established a Local Housing Trust Fund.

By forming a LHTF, the county becomes eligible for matching funds from the state.

Due to a change in interest rates, Cadwell reported that the Pinecrest Apartment project has an approximately $300,000 gap in financing.

“Our proposal is that the board would allocate additional money” from the county’s economic development fund and the capital improvement fund, he said. “We have about $500,000 unallocated from capital and $200,000 unallocated in 2023 for economic development to fund that (Local) Housing Trust Fund.”

With recent Minnesota legislation, Cadwell explained there are matching funds for Local Housing Trust Funds – up to $150,000 at $1 for $1. “The second $150,000 is at 50 cents on the dollar, so if we fund $300,000, we can apply for $225,000 from the state, so there’s value in just that,” he said. “That $225,000 would be the seed money for the owner-occupied redevelopment project.”

County commissioner Ted Van Kempen noted that the median income in Hubbard County is $56,000, but you need $75,000 to afford a $350,000 home.

The board unanimously agreed to form the LHTF.

Cadwell said, “It’s putting us in a good position to add housing now, to add money to provide housing support for the people that are already here and still provide the opportunity for investment in future housing projects.”

The county owns and controls this LHTF, he continued, which allows it to fund Heartland Lakes Development Commission initiatives, Hubbard County Housing & Redevelopment Authority (HRA) projects and “anything related to housing in Hubbard County.”

“The fantastic thing about a housing trust fund is that it’s very flexible,” Cadwell said, adding that both public and private developments can be funded.

A portion of profits from Pinecrest Apartments will go into the LHTF to support owner-occupied rehabilitation and other housing projects.

In other legislation, Cadwell said the Midwest Minnesota Community Development Corporation was awarded $100 million for first-time home owner programs statewide.

“It would be fantastic if Hubbard County had the opportunity to develop 20, 40, 60, 100 new units that would all be eligible if the purchasers were eligible for first-time homeowner credits to get into those spaces. But right now, we don’t have anything going up that would be in the price range for a first-time home buyer. There’s nothing being built in the market for that person,” he said.

Cadwell said there’s a shortage of buildable lots as well.

In related business, county commissioner Char Christenson reported that HRA signed a contract with the Headwaters Regional Development Commission (HRDC) for management services. The HRDC, in turn, is hiring a management firm.

