Local cowboy is helping a friend injured at rodeo

Colter Hensel has raised more than $64,000 for Reid Oftedahl

121022.N.PRE.ReidOftedahlWithChild.jpg
Reid Oftedahl is 28. He and his wife have two young children. The GoFundMe page is helping raise money for medical and other expenses for the family.
Contributed / Colter Hensel
Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
December 08, 2022 01:35 PM
Colter Hensel of Park Rapids is helping a friend who was severely injured while bull riding during the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas last week with a GoFundMe page.

“I am raising money to help Reid and his family out for medical and to get him back on his feet again,” he said. “Funds will go directly to Reid for travel, medical bills and other expenses.”

Pemberton native Reid Oftedahl has participated in the rodeo here in Park Rapids and the two men have been friends for over 10 years.

Hensel set up the GoFundMe to help the family with expenses while Oftedahl is in the hospital. As of noon Thursday, more than $64,000 of the $100,000 goal has been raised.

“Just anything to help because he’s got a long road ahead of him,” he said. “He’s only 28 and he and his wife have two children. His primary job is rodeo, so now that he might not be able to ever do that job, it’s a pretty sad deal.”

121022.N.PRE.ReidOftedahlWithBull.jpg
Reid Oftedahl has been part of the rodeo action in Park Rapids. He made it to the second round of the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas when he was thrown during a bull ride and severely injured.
Contributed / Colter Hensel

Hensel was watching his friend ride in the second round of the competition when the accident happened. “The National Finals is the Super Bowl of rodeo,” he said “We see accidents a lot in this sport. We’ve all had it happen where we get knocked out but usually can get right up. I knew right away this was a pretty bad one and they took him out on a stretcher.”

According to his CaringBridge page, Oftedahl was transported by ambulance to the local University Medical Care Trauma Unit with and was admitted to the ICU.

Hensel said those who are part of the rodeo circuit are like family and are rallying to help. “Pards help pards,” he said.

121022.N.PRE.ColterAndReid.jpg
Colter Hensel of Park Rapids (left) is helping raise funds for medical and other expenses to help his buddy Reid Oftedahl recover from serious injuries during a bull riding event at the Nationals in Las Vegas.
Contributed / Colter Hensel

As of Thursday, almost 16,000 people have visited Oftedahl’s CaringBridge site and donations continue to come in through GoFundMe as more people learn about his accident.

“Keep praying for him and his family,” Hensel said. “Every little bit raised helps. He’s one of the toughest guys I know and he’ll fight back.”

According to a CaringBridge update, Oftedahl has given family the thumbs up sign and peace sign and made some jokes.

Fans and loved ones are also showing their support for Reid on the Instagram account for Hensel’s business.

Donations may be made through GoFundMe .

Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
Lorie Skarpness has lived in the Park Rapids area since 1997 and has been writing for the Park Rapids Enterprise since 2017. She enjoys writing features about the people and wildlife who call the north woods home.
