Lichter receives Park Rapids Garden Club scholarship

Matt Lichter has been awarded a $750 scholarship from the Park Rapids Garden Club.

Lichter is a Park Rapids Area High School graduate who plans to attend Central Lakes College in Brainerd and major in landscape design.

A garden club press release states that Lichter gained a solid foundation for his career by working three years at Flying W Gardens. The award recognizes leadership, scholastic accomplishment, involvement in school and community and a genuine concern for the environment.