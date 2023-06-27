Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lichter receives Park Rapids Garden Club scholarship

Park Rapids graduate Matt Lichter plans to study landscape design.

Matt Lichter
By Staff reports
Today at 11:12 AM

Matt Lichter has been awarded a $750 scholarship from the Park Rapids Garden Club.

Lichter is a Park Rapids Area High School graduate who plans to attend Central Lakes College in Brainerd and major in landscape design.

A garden club press release states that Lichter gained a solid foundation for his career by working three years at Flying W Gardens. The award recognizes leadership, scholastic accomplishment, involvement in school and community and a genuine concern for the environment.

