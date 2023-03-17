Level 3 sex offender moves to Menahga

The Menahga Police Department announced that Patrick Lyndon Walker, 33, a Level 3 sex offender, moved to Menahga on Wednesday, March 15.

According to the Friday, March 17 news release from the police department, Walker was convicted of criminal sexual conduct or another offense that requires registration with law enforcement. The Menahga Police Department released his location, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 244.052 and 253D.

Walker has a history of engaging in sexual conduct with victims, including females under 16 years old.

According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, “Walker engaged in separate incidents of sexual conduct against a known, teenaged female over a period of time. He used his relationship to exploit unmonitored access. He used force in his attempts to gain control. Additionally, Walker engaged in the solicitation of an unknown teenaged female. He used the internet and social media to gain access. He offered payments of cash in an attempt to manage the victim.”

Walker was previously released to Wadena in Nov. 2021.

In the news release, Menahga Police Chief Amy Lane wrote, “Local law enforcement currently tracks and monitors the activities of approximately 68 registered predatory offenders in Wadena County.”

“The purpose of the community notification is not to increase fear within our community, but to furnish information to enhance public safety and awareness,” she said.

All Level 3 sex offenders are considered public information and are posted on the Minnesota Department of Corrections website, listing the names, addresses and the number of offenders within each county in Minnesota.