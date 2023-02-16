Level 3 offender to be released to Cass Lake area

A Risk Level 3 offender is being released from custody into the Cass Lake area.

According to a press release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, James Tecumseh Littlewolf, 35, will be released near the 300 block of Spruce Avenue, Cass Lake, on Feb. 27.

A fact sheet, also from the CCSO, states that Littlewolf was convicted of criminal sexual conduct after entering a home without permission and having sexual contact with a known female teenager.

A search of the Minnesota Department of Corrections website reveals that Littlewolf has been incarcerated since Aug. 24, 2022 at Minnesota Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, and his highest ranked offense is listed as “crimes against administration of justice.”

The referenced cases include a charge of knowingly failing to fulfill a registration requirement, as well as providing false information as a predatory offender, filed in January 2021 with regard to a November 2020 incident; and a charge of receiving stolen property/theft of a motor vehicle in June 2021.

Littlewolf is described as an Indigenous male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 212, with brown eyes and black hair.

The CCSO fact sheet states that this information was released in the belief that informing the public would enhance public safety and protection. Littlewolf is required to register with law enforcement by state law.

However, the fact sheet also notes that Littlewolf has served the sentence imposed on him by the court and is transitioning into the community. The notification is intended not to increase fear but to raise awareness.

Law enforcement may not direct where an offender does or does not reside, work or go to school, the fact sheet states. Abuse of this information to threaten, harass or intimidate a registered person is unacceptable. Such acts could be charged as a crime and could end law enforcement’s ability to provide these notifications.

For more information, call the CCSO at 218-547-1424. To report any criminal activity, call 911.