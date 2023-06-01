Lentsch earns national recognition for work with DAV Auxiliary

Memorial Day is a time to honor veterans. Mary Jane Lentsch of Park Rapids received a national award Tuesday, May 23 for her work with the Disabled Veterans of America (DAV) Auxiliary.

Lentsch was awarded an honorable mention certificate for her entry for the DAV Auxiliary Outstanding Member of the Year.

“It was a difficult job for the committee to make a final selection, since there were so many worthy entries,” national adjutant Bunny Klaus wrote in a letter read at the award presentation. “We commend you for your admirable contributions to the community and our nation's disabled veterans and their families."

Lentsch is the Unit 38 DAV Auxiliary Commander and has been very active during the short time she has served in this position. “I was re-elected for my second term in March,” she said. was also elected to the State DAV Auxiliary board as First Junior Vice Commander.

“I was nominated as the outstanding member of the year,” she said.

The national award recognizes community service to veterans.

“Everything we do in the DAV Auxiliary is to improve the quality of life for the disabled vets and their families,” she said.

The DAV Auxiliary Unit supports the local DAV Chapter.

“It’s a wonderful organization,” she said. “We support everything they do, either financially or with volunteer activities like emptying the clothing collection bins, picking up leftover clothes after a church rummage sale and bagging them.

“I just love what we do for the vets. We give gas and grocery cards at the Hubbard County Veteran Services Office so they can hand them out to people who need help. We also give a $1,000 scholarship to someone from an area high school every year. Those who apply have to interview a family member who was a veteran and write an essay about the life of that person. A scholarship committee reviews all of the applications.”

Serving her community

In addition to her involvement with the auxiliary, some of Lentsch’s other community service projects include the “Adopt a Veteran” program that includes calls, cards and visits. She also delivered meals to a veteran who was getting chemotherapy.

She worked almost 20 years as a licensed adult foster care provider, caring for more than 35 residents. On another occasion, she provided help to a family in need referred by social services.

Lentsch has been part of her church meal train, delivering over 30 meals to their homes. “Some of those meals were to veterans or families of a vet,” she said.

She is also past president and past treasurer of a CHI St. Joseph’s Health hospital auxiliary group, helps provide “buddy bags” to the CHI Community Dental office in Park Rapids, and helped assemble and hand out backpacks, school supplies, coats, boots and quilts for children before school started last fall.

Auxiliary outreach

In addition to supporting veterans here in Hubbard County, Lentsch said the DAV Auxiliary supports the Fergus Falls Veterans Home, the Fargo VA Hospital and the Silver Bay Veterans Home.

“We will be supporting the Bemidji Veterans Home both with money and our skills once they open,” she said. “On Memorial Day we paid the Legion in Fergus Falls to make and serve a variety of pies in the Veterans Home on Memorial Day. The veterans just love it.

“Saturday we’re giving out little blue flowers at Hafner’s greenhouse in Park Rapids called forget-me-nots. We get donations for that. We also help put the wreaths on veterans graves before Memorial Day. On Memorial Day, we will be at the All Vets Memorial handing out cookies, and then in June we’re doing a brat sale at Coborn’s. In the Fourth of July parade in Park Rapids we’ll be handing out patriotic bracelets.”

The DAV Auxiliary includes both men and women who want to be involved in supporting the unit. There are 74 life members with around 22 active members. The cost of the life membership is $50.

“They pay $50 and the auxiliary pays the rest of the $250 membership,” she said. “We’re having a red shirt campaign right now. Anyone who participates in any of our events this summer will get a red shirt with the DAV logo on it.”

Meetings are the fourth Tuesday at the American Legion every month except December. Dinner is served at 5 p.m. followed by the meeting at 6 p.m.

“Just show up and we’ll take care of you,” she said.

