LeMier urges dropping 3 core teachers, adding STEM staff
The Century School principal made staffing recommendations for 2023-24 to the Park Rapids School Board on March 7.
The Park Rapids School Board received staffing recommendations Feb. 7 for the 2023-24 school year from High School Principal Jeff Johnson and Century School Principal Mike LeMier.
LeMier asked the school board to:
- increase two Voluntary Pre-K (VPK) teachers from 0.8-time to full-time, with state VPK funding covering the increase in pay.
- Reduce one staff position each for grades 7-8 English, math and science, if possible by moving those teachers to a different position at the school if one becomes available within their licensure area.
- Adding a full-time position as a K-6 STEM teacher (science, technology, engineering and math).
- To look out for possible future requests for additional English as a Second Language staff and a K-6 instructional coach.
Johnson said that with an expected enrollment of 507 students in grades 9-12, he could staff the needed classes with existing staff by providing 20 sections of sixth-hour pay.
He explained that this would mean giving those teachers an extra hour of instruction time instead of a duty hour, such as monitoring lunch or study hall.
In consent items and general business, the school board:
- Accepted the resignations of Joe Haen as an elementary paraprofessional effective March 17, Jen Smith as an elementary para, Liza Adams as a Century School cook effective March 10 and Matt Ruper as a Century School custodian.
- Approved the retirement of bus driver David Strandquist with regret and thanks for his six years of service to the school district.
- Hired Brian Johnson as a junior high basketball coach, Krystal Murphy and Jamie Simon-Linkowitz as student council co-advisors for the 2023-24 school year and Sara Ricke as an elementary autism spectrum disorder teacher effective with the 2023-24 school year.
- Increased Ronda DeWulf, Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) and School Readiness teacher and coordinator, from 0.8-time to full-time.
- Posted a 0.3-time position as an ECFE parent educator.
- Approved a one-act play, “Murder and the Banquet,” as a drama fundraiser in April with free-will donations.
- Approved out-of-state travel for the Esports team for the Fenworks state tournament March 29-April 1 at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D. Coach Chris Kirchner said five teams, totaling 12 students, have qualified for the competition.
- Congratulated members of the wrestling, swimming and diving teams who competed at the state level this year.
- Approved a second reading of the 2023-24 Panther Tracks high school registration book.
- Acknowledged a $10,000 donation from Terri Schultz to the school’s scholarship fund.
The school board’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, March 20 at the Frank White Education Center.
