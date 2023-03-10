LeMier urges dropping 3 core teachers, adding STEM staff

The Park Rapids School Board received staffing recommendations Feb. 7 for the 2023-24 school year from High School Principal Jeff Johnson and Century School Principal Mike LeMier.

LeMier asked the school board to:



increase two Voluntary Pre-K (VPK) teachers from 0.8-time to full-time, with state VPK funding covering the increase in pay.

Reduce one staff position each for grades 7-8 English, math and science, if possible by moving those teachers to a different position at the school if one becomes available within their licensure area.

Adding a full-time position as a K-6 STEM teacher (science, technology, engineering and math).

To look out for possible future requests for additional English as a Second Language staff and a K-6 instructional coach.

Johnson said that with an expected enrollment of 507 students in grades 9-12, he could staff the needed classes with existing staff by providing 20 sections of sixth-hour pay.

He explained that this would mean giving those teachers an extra hour of instruction time instead of a duty hour, such as monitoring lunch or study hall.

In consent items and general business, the school board:



Accepted the resignations of Joe Haen as an elementary paraprofessional effective March 17, Jen Smith as an elementary para, Liza Adams as a Century School cook effective March 10 and Matt Ruper as a Century School custodian.

Approved the retirement of bus driver David Strandquist with regret and thanks for his six years of service to the school district.

Hired Brian Johnson as a junior high basketball coach, Krystal Murphy and Jamie Simon-Linkowitz as student council co-advisors for the 2023-24 school year and Sara Ricke as an elementary autism spectrum disorder teacher effective with the 2023-24 school year.

Increased Ronda DeWulf, Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) and School Readiness teacher and coordinator, from 0.8-time to full-time.

Posted a 0.3-time position as an ECFE parent educator.

Approved a one-act play, “Murder and the Banquet,” as a drama fundraiser in April with free-will donations.

Approved out-of-state travel for the Esports team for the Fenworks state tournament March 29-April 1 at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D. Coach Chris Kirchner said five teams, totaling 12 students, have qualified for the competition.

Congratulated members of the wrestling, swimming and diving teams who competed at the state level this year.

Approved a second reading of the 2023-24 Panther Tracks high school registration book.

Acknowledged a $10,000 donation from Terri Schultz to the school’s scholarship fund.

The school board’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, March 20 at the Frank White Education Center.

