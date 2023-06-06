99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Leeseberg is lucky $300 shopping spree winner

ShoppingSpreeWinner060623.N.PRE.jpg
Dawn Leeseberg
Kathy Dennis/Enterprise
By Staff reports
Today at 4:13 PM

Dawn Leeseberg of Park Rapids won a $200 gift card to Dogs Paw and $100 to Enjoy. She shopped at participating Park Rapids retailers and registered for the 1st annual Spring Shopping Spree. The drawing was held on Monday, June 5.

By Staff reports
