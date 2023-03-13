6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Learn how to preserve your garden bounty

The Hubbard County University of Minnesota (UMN) Extension Office is hosting this April 22 workshop. RSPVs requested.

Canned And Fresh Vegetables. Canned Tomatoes, peppers And Pickle
Adobe Stock
By Staff reports
March 13, 2023 09:35 AM

Dianne Patras, Chisago County Master Gardener and food preservation consultant, will share her expertise in Park Rapids.

The food preservation class, “Putting Up Food,” will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 22 at Calvary Lutheran Church.

The Hubbard County University of Minnesota (UMN) Extension Office is hosting this workshop. Snacks, refreshments and information handouts will be provided. RSVP at z.umn.edu/foodpreservationclass so organizers can plan.

Patras will cover the science and art of preserving food in this free, beginner program. She’ll discuss the basics on why we want to preserve food, how it works, safety measures to take and startup costs.

In addition, you will learn about the different methods of preserving food: canning, pickling, fermenting, freezing, jelly making and dehydrating.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bring your pressure canner lids to have gauges checked for accuracy after the presentation.

If you have questions about this workshop, contact Hubbard County UMN Extension educator Tarah Young at tarahy@umn.edu or 218-732-3391.

MORE TO READ:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
blotter pic for web.jpg
Local
Hubbard County Incidents: Feb. 27-March 5, 2023
March 11, 2023 11:01 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
h_sharp-tailed-grouse_003_spring_northdakota_rickbohnusfws_flickrcc-by-2.0_adult-male.jpg
Northland Outdoors
BLANE KLEMEK OUTDOORS: March marks lekking season for sharp-tailed grouse
March 11, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Blane Klemek
Pose-for-Camera.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: ‘3 Old Guys’ story leads down a rabbit hole to ‘Wild Bill’s Run’
March 11, 2023 06:58 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Basketball.logo.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Park Rapids, Menahga fall in Section 8AA playoffs
March 13, 2023 10:16 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
HistoricCourthouseWinter031123.N.PRE.jpg
Local
123-year-old courthouse is getting a new roof
March 10, 2023 11:28 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Opinion.png
Opinion
Why is there a long-term care crisis in rural Minnesota?
March 12, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Janette Dill, University of Minnesota
Bald Eagle and Chick
Local
When will the bald eagle chick hatch? Deadline to win prizes is March 23
February 28, 2023 08:58 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports