Learn how to preserve your garden bounty

Dianne Patras, Chisago County Master Gardener and food preservation consultant, will share her expertise in Park Rapids.

The food preservation class, “Putting Up Food,” will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 22 at Calvary Lutheran Church.

The Hubbard County University of Minnesota (UMN) Extension Office is hosting this workshop. Snacks, refreshments and information handouts will be provided. RSVP at z.umn.edu/foodpreservationclass so organizers can plan.

Patras will cover the science and art of preserving food in this free, beginner program. She’ll discuss the basics on why we want to preserve food, how it works, safety measures to take and startup costs.

In addition, you will learn about the different methods of preserving food: canning, pickling, fermenting, freezing, jelly making and dehydrating.

Bring your pressure canner lids to have gauges checked for accuracy after the presentation.

If you have questions about this workshop, contact Hubbard County UMN Extension educator Tarah Young at tarahy@umn.edu or 218-732-3391.