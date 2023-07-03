Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Laporte streets overflow with Independence Days fun

Highlights include a kids' soapbox derby and the big parade.

SoapboxDerby3.070523.N.PRE.6756.jpg
The 59 children participating in the soapbox derby Saturday, July 1, in Laporte raced down the 2nd Street hill in heats of four go-carts. In this heat, the racers started their run in a fairly tight formation.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Today at 8:56 AM

Laporte was packed Saturday, July 1, for its Independence Days celebration.

Traffic had to be carefully controlled through the city as crowds lined the streets for a children’s soapbox derby and a big parade.

The steep slope on 2nd Street came in handy as 59 youngsters, starting at age 4, careened downhill from the community center to the downtown area. A few mishaps happened, but apparently nothing serious.

The parade went off with a bang – a loud one – complete with a veterans’ legacy motorcycle ride, a color guard by the Laporte American Legion, apparatus from the Lakeport Township and Walker fire departments, plus some tractors, horseback riders and a muscle car.

LaporteColorGuard.070523.N.PRE.6800.jpg
Members of Laporte's American Legion Post carry the colors for Saturday's Independence Days parade.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office towed a wrecked car in the parade as a reminder to drive safely. The Lakes Area Dive Team’s rescue boat hitched a ride with the Cass County Sheriff. Inflated dinosaurs, people dressed as pirates, the Laporte Wildcats’ furry mascot, the cast and crew of the school drama program’s fall production of “Cinderella,” some demolition derby vehicles, and a Viking longboat towed by a pickup promoting the controversial idea that “Lutefisk is delicious! Ya Sure Ya Betcha” were among the other attractions.

Meanwhile, passing participants throwing candy, soft drinks and other swag at the audience, and a couple of them squirted water at them.

There were plenty of other fun things to do around town, with vendor tents and trucks, live music, a kids’ carnival and a Knights of Columbus cookout in the park shelter, all leading to a fireworks show after dark.

SoapboxDerby1.070523.N.PRE.6640.jpg
1/9: Three of the four-year-olds racing in this first soapbox derby heat of the day zoom ahead, while a fourth struggles to gain momentum.
LutefiskParadeFloat.070523.N.PRE.6876.jpg
2/9: Lost in the glare of the sun on the side of this Nordic-flavored parade entry is a sign identifying the pickup as a "Fjord truck."
LaporteWildcat.070523.N.PRE.6838.jpg
3/9: The Laporte Wildcats' furry mascot makes a parade appearance despite the lingering heat of the evening.
SoapboxDerby2.070523.N.PRE.6685.jpg
4/9: The young racers in this soapbox derby heat showed intense concentration as they steered their way down the big hill in Laporte.
HowgsSinclairParadeFloat.070523.N.PRE.6938.jpg
5/9: One of the two inflated dinosaurs in Saturday's parade in Laporte was inspired by the Sinclair Oil logo.
LakesAreaDiveTeam.070523.N.PRE.6921.jpg
6/9: Perhaps ironically, the candy thrower walking alongside the Lakes Area Dive Team's rescue boat in Saturday's parade seems to be sporting pirate-inspired headgear.
LaporteParade.070523.N.PRE.6794.jpg
7/9: Parade entries, starting with a veterans' legacy motorcycle ride, line up Saturday at the corner where State Hwy. 200 joins 2nd Street in the middle of Laporte.
LaporteParadeTractors.070523.N.PRE.6881.jpg
8/9: A handful of John Deere tractors adds a country touch to Saturday's patriotic parade in Laporte.
LakeportFire.070523.N.PRE.6948.jpg
9/9: Several apparatus from Lakeport Fire and Rescue, led by this engine, brought up the rear of Saturday's big parade in Laporte.

Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
