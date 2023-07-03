Laporte streets overflow with Independence Days fun

Laporte was packed Saturday, July 1, for its Independence Days celebration.

Traffic had to be carefully controlled through the city as crowds lined the streets for a children’s soapbox derby and a big parade.

The steep slope on 2nd Street came in handy as 59 youngsters, starting at age 4, careened downhill from the community center to the downtown area. A few mishaps happened, but apparently nothing serious.

The parade went off with a bang – a loud one – complete with a veterans’ legacy motorcycle ride, a color guard by the Laporte American Legion, apparatus from the Lakeport Township and Walker fire departments, plus some tractors, horseback riders and a muscle car.

Members of Laporte's American Legion Post carry the colors for Saturday's Independence Days parade. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office towed a wrecked car in the parade as a reminder to drive safely. The Lakes Area Dive Team’s rescue boat hitched a ride with the Cass County Sheriff. Inflated dinosaurs, people dressed as pirates, the Laporte Wildcats’ furry mascot, the cast and crew of the school drama program’s fall production of “Cinderella,” some demolition derby vehicles, and a Viking longboat towed by a pickup promoting the controversial idea that “Lutefisk is delicious! Ya Sure Ya Betcha” were among the other attractions.

Meanwhile, passing participants throwing candy, soft drinks and other swag at the audience, and a couple of them squirted water at them.

There were plenty of other fun things to do around town, with vendor tents and trucks, live music, a kids’ carnival and a Knights of Columbus cookout in the park shelter, all leading to a fireworks show after dark.