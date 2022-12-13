Laporte man cited after two-vehicle crash

One of the drivers involved in a two-car crash Saturday, Dec. 10 in Hubbard County has been cited for traffic violations and driving without proof of insurance.

According to an incident report from the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, the accident was reported at 4:28 p.m. on U.S. Hwy. 71, south of County 9.

The vehicles involved were a 2004 Ford F-150 driven by Jason Sheets, 50, of Laporte and a 2011 Buick Lucerne driven by Daniel Bellanger, 67, of Red Lake, the report states.

Sheets was cited for failing in his duty to drive with due care – driving at a speed greater than reasonable traffic regulation – and issuing, displaying or possessing an insurance card while insurance was not in force, the report states.

The report says there was no arrest, forfeiture, search or seizure due to the crash investigation. It does not include a narrative of the crash, describe the road conditions at the time or mention whether any injuries occurred.