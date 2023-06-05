Laporte Legion honors patriotic family

Laporte American Legion Post 462 and Auxiliary honored fallen veterans on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29.

Young and old gathered at the Laporte School to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for freedom. New to the program this year was the presentation of a local, patriotic family. The story of four Fallgren brothers who served during World War II was shared. For more information about the brothers, contact John Fallgren at 218-407-3894.

Also new was the presentation of a patriotic community service award. Clyd Oslin and Roger Link were given certificates for being members of the American Legion for 50 years.

Jim Smith shares readings during Memorial Day observances May 29, 2023, at Evergreen Cemetery near Laporte. Contributed / Jan Link

Music was performed by the Clyde family and Sharon Lembke and Grant Raddatz, including the National Anthem, “America the Beautiful” sung by the crowd, “A Soldier Going Home” and “Arlington.”

Jim Smith gave remarks and Pastor Matt Sconce said prayers.

The Laporte American Legion Honor Guard and firing squad showed respect at Evergreen, Catholic and Lakeport cemeteries, the Veterans Memorial in Laporte and the Garfield Lake landing, honoring those lost at sea.

Programs were concluded with “Taps.”

Clyde Olson and Roger Link received 50-year membership certificates with the Laporte American Legion on May 29, 2023. Contributed / Jan Link