99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Laporte Legion honors patriotic family

American Legion Post 462 honored fallen service members on Memorial Day, May 29.

060723.N.PRE.LarryMuller.jpg
Laporte American Legion member Larry Muller plays Taps on Memorial Day, May 29, 2023, at Evergreen Cemetery.
Contributed / Jan Link
By Staff reports
Today at 12:21 PM

Laporte American Legion Post 462 and Auxiliary honored fallen veterans on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29.

Young and old gathered at the Laporte School to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for freedom. New to the program this year was the presentation of a local, patriotic family. The story of four Fallgren brothers who served during World War II was shared. For more information about the brothers, contact John Fallgren at 218-407-3894.

Also new was the presentation of a patriotic community service award. Clyd Oslin and Roger Link were given certificates for being members of the American Legion for 50 years.

060723.N.PRE.JimSmith.jpg
Jim Smith shares readings during Memorial Day observances May 29, 2023, at Evergreen Cemetery near Laporte.
Contributed / Jan Link

Music was performed by the Clyde family and Sharon Lembke and Grant Raddatz, including the National Anthem, “America the Beautiful” sung by the crowd, “A Soldier Going Home” and “Arlington.”

Jim Smith gave remarks and Pastor Matt Sconce said prayers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Laporte American Legion Honor Guard and firing squad showed respect at Evergreen, Catholic and Lakeport cemeteries, the Veterans Memorial in Laporte and the Garfield Lake landing, honoring those lost at sea.

Programs were concluded with “Taps.”

060723.N.PRE.ClydeOlsonRogerLink.jpg
Clyde Olson and Roger Link received 50-year membership certificates with the Laporte American Legion on May 29, 2023.
Contributed / Jan Link
MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
StudentNewsPlaceholder.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: June 4, 2023
June 04, 2023 06:59 AM
Scholarship cap on money
Local
Nevis students receive more than $500,000 in scholarships
June 01, 2023 08:25 PM
Scholarship cap on money
Local
PRAHS scholarships exceed $400,000
June 01, 2023 05:22 PM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Paula Quam
Columns
I got a flat tire passing through Park Rapids; here's what I learned about your town
June 02, 2023 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Paula Quam
PRBoysTrackSectionTrophyWeb.jpg
Prep
Boys Track and Field: Team effort leads Park Rapids to section title
June 04, 2023 02:44 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
NevisStateTrackQualifiers.JPG
Prep
Track and Field: Nevis sending 6 to state meet
June 04, 2023 08:43 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
053123.WEB.PRE.WOTSComposite.jpg
Opinion
WORD ON THE STREET: How about that legalized marijuana?
May 30, 2023 10:14 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish