Laporte burglary suspect reports himself to law enforcement

Dillon Ray Kloehn, 29, of Laporte is charged with one count of second-degree burglary of a government, religious, historic or school building and one count of theft of less than $500.

According to the statement of probable cause, on Nov. 22, 2022, Kloehn sent a 911/emergency text message to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, “stating that a male party had broken into the Laporte Fire Hall to steal something, so the male party could be arrested.”

Kloehn also texted that “he wanted to be arrested for a night or two for some mental health issues,” the report states.

Beltrami County informed the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office that Kloen had been texting for several days.

A Hubbard County sergeant responded to the Laporte Fire Hall and called Kloehn enroute.

The report says Kloehn told the sergeant that, as he walked by the Laporte Fire Hall, he pulled on the door and forcefully opened it. Kloehn further stated he went inside the fire hall and stole some soda pop. The defendant stated he then left the building and returned home.

Surveillance video of the building showed Kloehn forcibly pushing the door open at 5:37 a.m. on Nov. 22. The video also showed Kloehn entering the building, consuming two bottles of soda pop from the refrigerator, then exiting the building at 6:44 a.m.

The sergeant spoke to Kloehn at his Laporte residence. Kloehn stated he had been using

methamphetamine since getting out of jail. He said he was having mental health issues and wanted to go to jail. The report says, “The defendant stated he called himself into law enforcement because he does not like being at home.”

The penalty for burglary is punishable by up to 10 years and/or a $20,000 fine. The penalty for theft is 90 days and/or $1,000.

A review of the Kloehn’s criminal history reveals prior charges of 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct; felony fleeing in a motor vehicle; gross misdemeanor (GM) domestic assault; GM criminal vehicular operation; felony domestic assault; felony failure to appear; felony DANCO violation; failure to register; felony escape from custody; felony Order For Protection violation; 1st-degree damage to property and possession of burglary tools; felony receiving stolen property and GM controlled substance possession.