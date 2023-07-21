Landfill coalition proposes two regional hubs

Hubbard County Solid Waste Administrator Josh Holte reviewed the results of a regional construction and demolition (C&D) landfill study.

He shared it with county commissioners on Tuesday, July 18.

Nine counties – Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Polk and Red Lake – participated in the “Northwest Minnesota Regional Construction and Demolition Waste Management Feasibility Assessment.”

The coalition proposes a hub-and-spoke system, with counties (the “spokes”) transporting their C&D material to a regional landfill (“hub.”)

“We’d have two lined facilities,” Holte said, with the western hub in Polk County and the eastern hub in Hubbard County at the north transfer station.

Based on the assessment, Hubbard County generates the most C&D waste out of all nine counties. The last two-year average was a little over 17,000 cubic yards, Holte said.

Rules expected to change

Since 2013, the MPCA has identified unlined landfills as a potential source of groundwater contamination, so the agency is in the process of revising its rules. Holte sits on the rule advisory panel.

“This rulemaking they’re hoping to have done within two years. Once that’s completed, that plays into what we’ve been doing with this study, looking at options, with our facilities being forced to close in the next set amount of years,” he said.

If the MPCA no longer gives permits to unlined landfills, Holte said the coalition determined they have four options: do nothing and close; installs a liner and leachate collection system for every county landfill; create the regional hub-and-spoke system or establish a modified system where all waste is sent to Polk County.

Costly options

If Hubbard County has to close its 19 acres of unlined landfills, Holte said it would cost an estimated $3.3 million. This includes the costs of a 20-year, post-closure period that involves groundwater monitoring and other maintenance.

If the county opted to install its own liner and leachate system, the cost estimate is $7.6 million.

“It’s a very high capital cost,” Holte said, along with higher operation and maintenance expenses, “especially when you’re looking at hauling and treating the leachate.”

In this scenario, Holte said, “There’s very little chance of state or federal cost share or subsidy.”

The advantage of the regional hub system is that they become eligible for infrastructure cost-share assistance. Cooperative purchasing and shared expenses are additional advantages.

The projected cost of constructing the hubs, including 20 years of operation, is $17 million in Polk County and $20.8 million in Hubbard County.

Holte said Hubbard County would need to pass local bonding: $80,000 per $1 million over a 20-year term.

If 75% of the project costs are subsidized, the study suggests that a $43.05 tipping fee per yard would cover the remaining expenses over 20 years. “Which is really in line with what we charge now,” Holte said.

The lined facilities would have a 40- to 60-year lifespan, at minimum, he added.

In May, on behalf of the coalition, Hubbard County submitted a letter of interest to the MPCA’s Solid Waste Processing Facilities Capital Assistance Program.

A similar letter of interest was made to the Minnesota Department of Management and Budget.

In January, the same coalition applied for a brand-new $4 million federal grant from the Environmental Protection Agency. The purpose of the Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling grant is to improve local waste management and recycling systems. It’s funded through $275 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law through fiscal year 2026.

