News
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Lakeport water basin named after WWII hero – again

Hubbard County Auditor-Treasurer Kay Rave returned on Tuesday, Jan. 17 with a request to simply name the water body “Kennedy Lake” – this time with Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) approval.

082121.N.PRE.CharlesKennedyBomberGear.jpg
Charles G. Kennedy was a U.S. Army Air Force staff sergeant and ball turret gunner on a B-17 Flying Fortress Bomber during World War II.
Shannon Geisen
Shannon Geisen
January 20, 2023 06:00 AM
In 2021, a Laporte family asked to name a water basin “Charles Gordon Kennedy Lake,” after their father, who served during World War II.

Previously unnamed and known only as 29-0372-00, the basin is located in Lakeport Township.

Gary Kennedy and Laurie Hooker, son and daughter of Charles, originally submitted a petition with 14 signatures from neighbors, friends and family in July 2021. A public hearing was held in August 2021, and the Hubbard County Board granted its approval. The Lakeport Township Board approved the same request that month.

At that time, Gary explained to county commissioners that his parents lived on the property from 1950 to 2018. He and wife Connie purchased it and currently own approximately 1,000 feet of shoreline on the water body. It's one of several basins that the Kabekona River passes through, he noted.

On Tuesday, county commissioners, once again, gave their unanimous approval for the new name. County commissioner Dan Stacey was absent.

A lot of unnamed waterAt Tuesday’s meeting, Park Rapids area DNR hydrologist Darrin Hoverson spoke on behalf of Pete Boulay, the Minnesota assistant state climatologist “who oversees our lake name list.”

Hoverson affirmed that the DNR finds Kennedy Lake is appropriate.

County commissioner Ted Van Kempen inquired if there are a lot of unnamed basins in Hubbard County.

Hoverson replied, “There’s actually a lot of unnamed basins out there. They’re generally small in nature. Many of them still made the public water inventory as unnamed. In many cases, there are many dozens of them in the county. The DNR gets quite a few interests in any given year. It’s actually rare that people come forth with naming a lake, but oftentimes in recognition of a local individual, which many of our lakes are named off of some of our original homesteaders and such.”

He estimated there are over 100 unnamed lakes in Hubbard County.

County commissioner Char Christenson asked if Kennedy Lake will become an environmental lake.

“It’s classified currently by Hubbard County through its land ordinance as a natural environment lake for planning and zoning purposes. That doesn’t change,” Hoverson said.

Hoverson described Kennedy Lake as “fairly large” and “like a widening of Kabekona River,” but “it is a lake.”

Bomber squadron and POWOriginally from Pipestone, Minn., Charles lived from 1923 to 1995. He entered the service in April 1943. He was a U.S. Army Air Force staff sergeant and ball turret gunner on a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber. He served with the 94th Bomber Group, 410th Bomb Squadron.

On his 29th mission, the B-17 was shot down. He became a prisoner of war (POW) at Stalag VII-A, XIII-D in Frankfurt, Germany. He would spend eight months as a POW, until the end of the war.

“Fun fact: While he was a POW, he thought he heard his only brother’s voice. He turned around. It was him. Thankfully, they returned home together,” the petition states.

Charles worked for 23 years in the Walker School District.

Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Shannon Geisen is editor of the Park Rapids Enterprise.
