Lake Emma Twp. rollover leads to DUI arrest

A Nevis man was arrested for driving while impaired after a car accident Saturday, April 15 in Lake Emma Township.

According to a press release from the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, a Bemidji Ambulance driver reported coming across a rollover crash at 2:48 a.m. on County 4. Ambulance personnel provided medical attention to the occupants until deputies arrived.

At the scene, law enforcement learned that Hunter Jewison, 23, of Nevis was driving a 2018 Dodge Durango south on County 4 when he fell asleep at the wheel, the release states. The vehicle then drove off the roadway and overturned in the ditch.

Jewison received minor injuries to his knuckles, the release states. His passenger sustained a minor knee injury.

While deputies were talking with Jewison, the release states, they saw that he had bloodshot and watery eyes, poor balance, slurred speech and an odor of alcoholic beverage.

Jewison admitted to drinking three beers and a “shot” earlier in the evening, the release states. He failed field sobriety testing at the scene and was placed under arrest.

A sample of Jewison’s blood was obtained under a search warrant and test results are pending, the release states.