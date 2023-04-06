50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Koltes charged with escape from custody

The information in this article is from public court records filed in Hubbard County 9th Judicial District Court.

By Staff reports
Today at 3:21 PM

Theodore John Koltes, 53, of Centerville, Minn., is charged in Hubbard County Court with one felony count of escape from custody.

According to court records, on Nov. 17, 2022 a Hubbard County sheriff’s deputy responded to Hubbard County Jail for a report of an inmate who did not return from a furlough. Koltes was in jail for a felony first-degree driving while impaired offense.

On Nov. 3, Koltes was issued a furlough for knee surgery in the Twin Cities. He agreed to return on Nov. 17.

A deputy attempted to locate Kolte on Nov. 17 and found he was the subject of several warrants in Hennepin County.

A Hubbard County warrant was issued Dec. 6, 2022.

Kolte was found in Akeley and arrested on Jan. 14.

An omnibus hearing was slated for Tuesday, April 4.

The maximum penalty is not more than five years and a fine of not more than $10,000, or both.

