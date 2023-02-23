Kocka earns co-student of the month honor at CMS

Zaden Kocka is the second of two students of the month for February at Century Middle School.

The sixth grader is the son of Dana and Tia Kocka. He was nominated for the honor by teacher Lexi Skajewski.

According to Skajewski’s nomination, Zaden “portrays what it means to be a panther and is a good role model to his peers.”

Further, Skajewski said, Zaden is involved in school sports, is kind to those around him, is inclusive and takes his studies seriously.

She taught Zaden both in fourth and sixth grade. “In both years,” she said, “he has exemplified behavior that would make any teacher proud. He … has many friends, works hard at school and sports, he can carry on conversations with adults, and he has a good attitude about everything.”

Kocka was chosen along with Makenzie Mack as the first two students of the month at the middle school.