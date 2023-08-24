Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Koch takes over as Menahga High School principal

The Menahga School Board accepted former principal Mike Schmidt’s resignation, effective Aug. 1, at a special Aug. 10 meeting.

Michelle Rinke Koch
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Today at 5:10 PM

Menahga High School has a new principal, but she’s a familiar name.

Michelle Rinke Koch was given the role.

The contract with Koch was approved at a special Aug. 16 meeting.

“I have taught in Menahga since 1998 in first and second grades. I transitioned to dean of students in the fall of 2021. I continue to coach speech for UNC.” Koch said. “I’m thrilled to continue my educational journey in Menahga. Menahga is my home. These are my kids, my friends and my families! I appreciate the values and support that run through our community and school.”

Koch graduated from Concordia College in Moorhead with language arts education and elementary education. She received her master’s degree in learning and curriculum from Southwest Minnesota State University. Koch completed her principal degree at Minnesota State University Moorhead.

Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Shannon Geisen is editor of the Park Rapids Enterprise.
