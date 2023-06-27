Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Knute Nelson to manage Heritage Living Campus

Hubbard County and the Heritage Living Center Board have reached a management services agreement with Knute Nelson.

HeritageLivingCenterExterior2022.jpg
Together, the Heritage Living Campus offers senior apartments, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing.
Enterprise file photo
By Staff reports
Today at 3:34 PM

Hubbard County and the Heritage Living Center Board announced on Tuesday, June 27 that they are contracting with Knute Nelson to provide management services for the operation of Heritage Living Center.

According to the news release Knute Nelson, a 501(c)3 non-profit, faith-based corporation, is “an innovative leader in senior housing and health care that offers a full family of services to the central Minnesota region.”

Knute Nelson has been operating in Hubbard County since 2012.

Heritage Living Center has been operating for nearly 70 years and serves the community through their Heritage Living Center, Heritage Manor and Heritage Cottages campuses. These provide an array of services, including assisted living, memory care, short-term rehab and long-term care.

The county-owned facilities “will continue to be governed by their board of directors,” the release states. “Knute Nelson’s proven track record and reputation in Park Rapids will provide a solid base to support the senior living options of Heritage Living Center.”

“We believe that this partnership will provide the best possible combination of services for seniors in Hubbard County,” said Char Christenson, Heritage Living Center Board chair.

The agreement between the county and Knute Nelson will begin in August. Management services will be transitioned before the end of the current management agreement with Ecumen in September.

For more information, contact Hubbard County Administrator Jeff Cadwell at 218-732-2336.

