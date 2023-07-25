Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tuesday, July 25

News Local

Kitchigami Regional Library seeks more Hubbard County funds

The 2024 total county levy request is $254,887, a $31,629 increase compared to $223,258 in 2023.

ParkRapidsLibrary8724.jpg
Park Rapids Area Library
Enterprise file photo
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Today at 2:10 PM

The Kitchigami Regional Library System (KRLS) asked Hubbard County for a 14.2% levy increase in 2024.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Melissa Whatley, KRLS director, made the request this month. She sought feedback from county commissioners.

To absorb some of the expense, KRLS is continuing its county levy buydown program in 2024 and through 2028, she said. KRLS will contribute $28,941 toward Hubbard County’s library budget next year.

Board chair Tom Krueger explained that the buydown is coming from KRLS’ excess reserve, “which is quite significant.” The buydown will gradually reduce each year.

The 2024 total county levy request is $254,887, a $31,629 increase compared to $223,258 in 2023.

HubbardCountyPRLibraryStats2023.jpg
Graphic contributed by Kitchigami Regional Library System

The Park Rapids Area Library anticipates a 7.7% increase in costs compared to 2023, according to Whately.

Whatley said the city of Park Rapids will be asked to match this 7.7% increase in the city’s 2024 levy. The total levy would be $52,700. This is $3,375 higher than 2023.

KRLS is proposing a regionwide 3% cost-of-living increase, plus a 2% step increase for staff.

Specifically for the Park Rapids branch, Whately said they would like to increase staff hours and add a 14-hour position. “That’s really going to give them the opportunity to provide more programming and more duplication in their schedules. We’ve had our staffing run at as-low-as-possible levels, but that can cause problems when people are sick,” she explained.

The 2024 library budget includes more training funds.

HubbardCountyELibraryPRStats2023.jpg
Graphic contributed by Kitchigami Regional Library System

The library also must remove its CD audiobook collection, Whately said, because car manufacturers are no longer putting CD players in vehicles. “You’re seeing a lot more going into streaming,” she said. “We’re responding to that change and putting funds into our streaming Hoopla digital collection instead.”

KitichigamiRegionalLibraryMap2023.jpg
Graphic contributed by Kitchigami Regional Library System

KRLS serves five counties: Hubbard, Beltrami, Wadena, Crow Wing and Cass. Sixty-two regular staff members work throughout nine city libraries and two associate libraries, plus a bookmobile. The population is roughly 178,000, with 77,000 residents (or 41%) holding library cards, according to Whatley.

In addition to the Park Rapids Library's 15,644 items in its physical collection, it has 16,564 downloads in its e-library and 60 databases.

County commissioner David De La Hunt asked what has been KRLS’ typical levy increase.

Whately said it varies, but noted there are rising costs for staff, insurance and the mobile library. “I think 7% is fairly high based on the amounts we’ve seen previously,” she said, “but I also would say that I’m an administrator that’s working hard to get our staff what they need where I think previous administrations had been OK with saying, ‘That’s all we’ve got, sorry.’”

Whately said she wants to retain staff and “have happy people working at the library.”

