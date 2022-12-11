Kinship kids and mentors experience a Vikings game

Kinship kids and their mentors took a road trip to see the Minnesota Vikings play Sunday. The trip was made possible by grant funding from the local Hewitt Family Charitable Fund.

A total of 14 kids in the program were accompanied by their mentors and 16 adults along with some spouses.

The trip included transportation on a coach bus. Meals were provided and each kid also received a $50 gift card to spend on souvenirs and snacks while watching the game.

London said some kids had never been to the Twin Cities before and most had not been to a Vikings game.

“They were super excited and there were lots of smiles and laughs,” she said. “One of the mentors said they were so busy watching the kids have so much fun they missed a lot of the game. The Vikings played the Jets and it was a nail biter. We were winning and then they were catching up on us. It ended with a 27-22 win.

“Our board member Kari Smith played a huge role in getting this trip lined up,” director Molly London said. “We had this grant from the Hewitt fund to give the kids an experience and Kari suggested doing a Vikings game and we did it first class. Kari called every single mentor and the families.

“I think having this experience together helped grow the bond between kids and their mentors,” she said.

The program is planning to do a new trip experience over each of the next three years in addition to their regular local activities.

The Kinship program is open to youth ages 6-16. Mentors are matched with kids after they complete an application and background check.

There are 11 youths waiting for mentors. “The majority of them are boys,” London said. Call 732-0058 for more information or complete the application to enroll a child or become a mentor at kinshipparkrapids.org.