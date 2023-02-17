99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Kinship and HIP join for the Hang Out

The two organizations are trying out a new type of afterschool event, combining food, games and information about high-risk activities.

hip-logo-glow.jpg
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
February 17, 2023 10:36 AM

Participants heard about a trial partnership between Kinship of the Park Rapids Area and Hubbard in Prevention (HIP) on Feb. 9 at ACTION Park Rapids.

Angie Graham with CHI St. Joseph’s Health and Hubbard in Prevention discussed four monthly events called the Hang Out, ongoing from January through April for students in grades 7-12.

The first three events are based in the Park Rapids Area High School commons, with the final event sponsored by Eastside Church and located at the Park Theater. Starting at 5:30 p.m., each event includes a supper, a short presentation by a guest speaker and games.

Topics include(d) “The Truth About Vaping” in January with speaker Jason McCoy, social media safety on Feb. 13 with the Park Rapids Police Department, marijuana on March 17 with licensed professional clinical counselor Sandy Espe, and alcohol on April 13 with pediatrician Dr. RaNae Doll.

“We are always looking for youth to come,” said Graham, “and then we’re also looking for more community members to have that opportunity to come and be present. It shows that we have community members that care about our youth.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Molly London with Kinship said the youth mentoring program does want adults involved, even if only to become educated on each topic so they can talk with their mentees and the kids in their life about it. “It’s for everyone,” she said, with emphasis on mentoring youth in the community.

021823.N.PRE.SignupgenioustheHANGOUT.jpg

Asked if a program like this could be extended countywide, Graham said, “This is just a practice. We’re just stepping out to see how it’s going.”

She added that she is working with local officials toward holding similar events in Laporte, adding, “We do need other community organizations to help us be part of that movement, and then to be able to bring it to Nevis also.”

To volunteer to help with the Hang Out activities, scan the QR code, which leads to a Sign-up Genius website. For more information, call or text Graham at 218-255-3692.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:
66388d-20220729-fishkill01-webp1400.jpg
Minnesota
MPCA says polluted runoff contributed to fish kill in Minnesota trout stream
“There’s no way to say that fish kills can completely be eliminated,” MPCA supervisor said. But a risk management approach really can help minimize them or reduce the frequency”
February 17, 2023 12:08 PM
 · 
By  Kirsti Marohn / MPR News
Prep
Boys Hockey: Willmar erases 4-0 deficit to defeat Park Rapids
February 17, 2023 11:07 AM
Prep
Wrestling: Perham eliminates Park Rapids from 8AA tournament
February 17, 2023 10:28 AM
Local
Nevis street dept. feeling sticker shock
February 17, 2023 10:00 AM

Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
What To Read Next
Ace.jpg
Local
Beug's Ace Hardware has been sold, business to relocate to JCPenney's building
February 17, 2023 09:53 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
080820.File.PRE.NevisFireaAndRescue5266.jpg
Local
Nevis Fire may charge for fire calls, crashes
February 17, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
011820.N.PRE.Nevismuni.jpg
Local
Nevis muni getting new fire system
February 17, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish