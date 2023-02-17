Kinship and HIP join for the Hang Out

Participants heard about a trial partnership between Kinship of the Park Rapids Area and Hubbard in Prevention (HIP) on Feb. 9 at ACTION Park Rapids.

Angie Graham with CHI St. Joseph’s Health and Hubbard in Prevention discussed four monthly events called the Hang Out, ongoing from January through April for students in grades 7-12.

The first three events are based in the Park Rapids Area High School commons, with the final event sponsored by Eastside Church and located at the Park Theater. Starting at 5:30 p.m., each event includes a supper, a short presentation by a guest speaker and games.

Topics include(d) “The Truth About Vaping” in January with speaker Jason McCoy, social media safety on Feb. 13 with the Park Rapids Police Department, marijuana on March 17 with licensed professional clinical counselor Sandy Espe, and alcohol on April 13 with pediatrician Dr. RaNae Doll.

“We are always looking for youth to come,” said Graham, “and then we’re also looking for more community members to have that opportunity to come and be present. It shows that we have community members that care about our youth.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Molly London with Kinship said the youth mentoring program does want adults involved, even if only to become educated on each topic so they can talk with their mentees and the kids in their life about it. “It’s for everyone,” she said, with emphasis on mentoring youth in the community.

Asked if a program like this could be extended countywide, Graham said, “This is just a practice. We’re just stepping out to see how it’s going.”

She added that she is working with local officials toward holding similar events in Laporte, adding, “We do need other community organizations to help us be part of that movement, and then to be able to bring it to Nevis also.”

To volunteer to help with the Hang Out activities, scan the QR code, which leads to a Sign-up Genius website. For more information, call or text Graham at 218-255-3692.