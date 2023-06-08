99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Kimball hired as Hubbard County Land Commissioner

A 2008 Park Rapids High School graduate, Cory Kimball grew up in the Park Rapids area.

CoryKimballVertWideJune2023.jpg
Cory Kimball
Submitted photo
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Today at 6:00 AM

Cory Kimball is Hubbard County’s new land commissioner.

He began the full-time position on May 22, replacing Mark “Chip” Lohmier, who retired in May.

A 2008 Park Rapids High School graduate, Kimball grew up in the Park Rapids area.

“My family has actually been in the Hubbard County area for over a century,” he said. “The Kimballs have been well known in the forestry and lumber industries in the area for many years. My great-grandpa was one of the head sawmill workers at the Red River Lumber Company in Akeley, back in the early 1900s.”

Kimball graduated college from the University of Minnesota with two bachelor’s degrees. One in natural resource management, the other in forest management.

“After college, I got hired on with Minnesota DNR Forestry, where I have worked most of my forestry career,” he said. His job took him “all over the state,” including Big Falls, Bemidji, Detroit Lakes and Park Rapids.

“I was very fortunate to get the experience from all the different areas. I have worked with many loggers and cruised many different types of timber. I fought wildfires in five states and was qualified as an engine boss and heavy equipment boss,” Kimball added.

Kimball said he was excited to see the land commissioner opening.

“I’ve always admired the natural resources and parks in Hubbard County, and I care so much for them. My heart belongs here, and I knew I had to apply. I was ecstatic when I found out I got the job,” he said. “I know there is a lot on my plate right now, but I will take it one day at a time. I want to do what’s right for Hubbard County and its public lands. I look forward to meeting with the public and providing input and feedback, when needed.”

Kimball said he’s “really looking forward to working for the county and making local decisions with the local people.”

Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Shannon Geisen is editor of the Park Rapids Enterprise.
