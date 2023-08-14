Kids Plus grows Park Rapids’ Head Start program

MAHUBE-OTWA Community Action Partnership expanded its Head Start space.

The private, nonprofit corporation purchased the former Beds Plus building in Park Rapids, which neighbors its office at 120 North Central Ave., and renamed it Kids Plus.

“We’re super excited the construction is done,” said Head Start Director Michelle Wilkowski.

The 7,000-square-foot facility houses three infant/toddler classrooms, a family child care provider room, offices, kitchen, large motor skills room and a playground.

CoBuilt Construction Services LLC of Menahga was the main contractor.

Wilkowski said remodeling began in the spring 2022 and took about a full year. An open house was held on Thursday, Aug. 10.

“Staff and contractors worked really hard,” she said. “The community’s been super supportive. By doing this, we’ve added a third infant/toddler room and family child care.”

Kaitlin Crist, a site coordinator, gives tours of the new Head Start youth-toddler room at Kids Plus. The new facility, at 118 Central Ave., sits next to the MAHUBE-OTWA agency. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Kaylee Sutton is contracted with Head Start to provide child care for up to 10 children during her first year.

Leeza Branstrom, a Hubbard County family child care licensor, said Sutton is in the process of getting licensed.

Head Start is a state and federally funded program for children from birth to age 5 and pregnant women.

Kaitlin Crist is site coordinator for the Head Start classrooms, while Missy Vrieze is site coordinator for the family child care center.

Kaylee Sutton is contracted to provide family child care for eligible Head Start children. The space is enclosed within the new Kids Plus facility. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

“We are full,” Wilkowski said of the Head Start classes. “We always expect a little turnover,” so applications are accepted year round. The simple, online application is available at mahube.org or by calling 218-732-7204.

A large motor skill room provides space to run and play on rainy or wintry days. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

CDA classes at PRAHS

To address the child care worker shortage, MAHUBE-OTWA is partnering with the Park Rapids Area High School to teach Child Development Associate (CDA) credential classes.

According to cdacouncil.org, “The CDA national credentialing program is a professional development opportunity for early educators working in a variety of settings with children ages birth to 5 years old and their families to demonstrate their knowledge, skills and abilities in the early childhood education field. The program is designed to assess and credential early childhood education professionals using multiple sources of evidence, including an exam, observation and a professional portfolio.”

The CDA classes are limited to juniors and seniors. About 20 students have enrolled, thus far, Wilkowski said.

A CDA credential is a minimum requirement for Head Start teaching positions and similar MAHUBE-OTWA jobs, she noted.

“Until they turn 18, they can only be an assistant or helper. Once they graduate, they can be their own provider, work in a daycare center,” said Wilkowski. “That CDA is a nationwide credential, so it follows them.”

MAHUBE-OTWA’s administrative offices are located in Mahnomen, Hubbard, Becker, Otter Tail and Wadena counties, with services provided to additional counties.

It provides a variety of services for low-income families and seniors, such as energy assistance, home ownership programs, homeless prevention, family development, weatherization, tax aid and more.

Established under the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964, community action agencies fight America’s War on Poverty and continue to be a primary source of direct support for the more than 40 million people who live in poverty in the U.S.

