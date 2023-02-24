Kids are fired up about reading at Menahga Elementary School

The Menahga School District’s reading program has transformed it into “a destination school,” says Superintendent Jay Kjos.

Reading specialist Christy Henry supplied the latest available data to the Menahga School Board on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

“We did our benchmarks in December,” she said. “We’ve seen a lot of growth since then.”

Henry explained the reading program changes made this year.

Power Half Hour

First and second graders are doing a “Power Half Hour” switch to individualized phonics instruction.

“After our first year of implementation, we’ve really got our kids in common places, so rather than doing it all in small groups, we decided to do a 30-minute, grade-level switch where kids are leveled by their needs,” Henry said.

The 30 minutes of instruction includes Title 1 support for students, while giving accelerated readers opportunities for enrichment activities, she continued.

As kids’ needs change, the groups change, she added.

Read Naturally Live Lab

Read Naturally Live Lab, a web-based program, has been added for second through fifth graders.

Once students are proficient in phonics, Henry said, the lab builds their fluency, phonological awareness and comprehension. Students go to the lab 20 to 25 minutes per day, working with a paraprofessional.

Helping at-risk students to keep gap smallAccording to Henry, the number of students in need of interventions has "significantly decreased.”

The gaps are closing between the highest (tier 1) and lowest (tier 3) readers, she said.

Henry reminded the board that the district is aiming for an 80-15-5 model, where 80% of students hit reading benchmarks, 15% fall within a middle (tier 2) range, which means they need a bit more support, and 5% need more interventions in a small group setting.

Henry shared that the kindergarten class is very near the 80-15-5 target. First through third grade classes are closer to 60-30-10, but are steadily improving and are on track to succeed by the end of the school year, she said.

When Henry started working for the district, third grade tier 3 students were reading less than 20 words a minute. “Now, my tier 3 are reading around 80 to 90 per minute, so the gap is very, very small to their peers.”

Challenging high achievers

“We’ve never had this many high achievers before,” Henry said.

As early second grade, the district began teaching morphology units where students learn prefixes, suffixes, Greek and Latin roots “to get that deeper understanding of their vocabulary.”

Kjos concluded by saying, “It’s contagious. We’re becoming a destination school for other practitioners to come and see her work. … It’s becoming well-known in the region.”

The reading program has attracted the attention of two or three other school districts this year, Henry said, resulting in them visiting Menahga Elementary School.

Board member Katie Howard was absent.

In other business, the board did as follows:

Approved playground equipment refurbishments, not to exceed $59,000.

Approved the elementary flooring project, not to exceed $22,000.

Approved the purchase of a 2015 Blue Bird used bus from North Central Bus and Equipment in the amount of $28,000.

Approved the $25,000 quote from West Central Telephone Association for a phone system update.

Approved the proposed math interventionist position.

Approved a long-term substitute assignment for Willard (Bill) Hodge, beginning Jan. 23 and continuing as needed, ending no later than May 31; and for Hanna Bliss, beginning on or about April 18 and continuing through the end of the school year.

Approved Becca Pulju as assistant golf coach.

Accepted a $600 donation from the Northern Lights Dance Academy.

The next regular school board meeting is 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 20 at the high school media center.