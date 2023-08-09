Keranen elected to Hubbard County District 4

Steven J. Keranen of Nevis is Hubbard County’s newest commissioner.

The results of the Tuesday, Aug. 8 special election are in. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State, Keranen won 365 (52.9%) votes compared to Lyle Howg’s 324 votes (46.96%). There was one write-in.

Steve Keranen Contributed/Steve Keranen

There are nine townships – Akeley, Clay, Guthrie, Hart Lake, Hendrickson, Lakeport, Mantrap, Steamboat River and Thorpe – and two cities – Akeley and Laporte – in District 4.

All precincts opted for mail-in voting.

Keranen was born in Park Rapids, growing up on a family farm in Becker County. He’s a Menahga High School graduate. He enlisted in the U.S. Army directly after high school, serving in the military intelligence battalion in the 82nd Airborne Division. From 2005 to 2009, he served in the Minnesota Army National Guard.

He earned a Bachelor of Science in geography in the field of park, recreation and land use planning from Bemidji State University.

He’s lived in Hubbard County for more than 30 years, raising two children. He served on the Akeley City Council for a short time. He has been on the Mantrap Township Board for the last 20 years in several capacities, including planning commission member, election judge and township supervisor.

Keranen has been employed full-time with the Cass County Highway Department for about 20 years, currently as a senior engineering technician.

