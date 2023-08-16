Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Keranen completes Hubbard County Board

There is now a complement of five county commissioners. The District 4 seat had been vacant since Dan Stacey resigned on Feb. 1, 2022.

Newly elected on Aug. 8, Hubbard County District 4 commissioner Steve Keranen takes his oath of office at the Tuesday, Aug. 15 county board meeting. Jen Volk administers the oath.
Shannon Geisen/Enterprise
Newly elected on Aug. 8, Hubbard County District 4 commissioner Steve Keranen takes his oath of office at the Tuesday, Aug. 15 county board meeting. Jen Volk administers the oath.

"I have been looking forward to this day since Feb. 13 when I filed for election," Keranen said. "I appreciate the support from constituents in District 4, and let's get to work."

