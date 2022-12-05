Jail inmate taken to ER for suspected overdose
The unknown inmate was treated and returned to the Hubbard County jail on Nov. 23.
We are part of The Trust Project.
A Hubbard County jail inmate was transported to the emergency room Nov. 23 due to a possible overdose.
According to an incident report provided by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, an ambulance was requested for the unnamed inmate at approximately 6 a.m. and the inmate was returned to the jail after treatment at about 8 a.m.
Due to the officers’ report being incomplete as of Dec. 2, further details of the incident were not available at press time.
Here are two perspectives on the Ninth District Court’s Sept. 13 ruling about a disputed road easement in Hubbard County. Tara Houska and Winona LaDuke were the plaintiffs, while County Sheriff Cory Aukes and County Land Commissioner Mark Lohmeier were the defendants.”
Annika Aho was named to the University of Sioux Falls fall Dean's List. She is majoring in media studies. Aho qualified for the Dean’s List by earning a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is interested in purchasing 5,950 acres of former Potlatch land from The Conservation Fund (TCF).
As progress continues on the new Bemidji Veterans Home, set to open in 2023, Kevin Gish has been selected as the facility's administrator.
The Nevis Trailblazers and the Forest Riders face up to four times as much work as usual, grooming local snowmobile trails, due to the effect of recent heavy, sticky snow on the trees and shrubs lining the trails.