Jail inmate taken to ER for suspected overdose

A Hubbard County jail inmate was transported to the emergency room Nov. 23 due to a possible overdose.

According to an incident report provided by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, an ambulance was requested for the unnamed inmate at approximately 6 a.m. and the inmate was returned to the jail after treatment at about 8 a.m.

Due to the officers’ report being incomplete as of Dec. 2, further details of the incident were not available at press time.