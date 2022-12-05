Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Automatically Generated
Automatically Generated
At least partially produced automatically using information provided by a source.

Jail inmate taken to ER for suspected overdose

The unknown inmate was treated and returned to the Hubbard County jail on Nov. 23.

Stock photo.
By Staff reports
December 05, 2022 02:56 PM
A Hubbard County jail inmate was transported to the emergency room Nov. 23 due to a possible overdose.

According to an incident report provided by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, an ambulance was requested for the unnamed inmate at approximately 6 a.m. and the inmate was returned to the jail after treatment at about 8 a.m.

Due to the officers’ report being incomplete as of Dec. 2, further details of the incident were not available at press time.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
